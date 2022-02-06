Canada’s Max Parrot during the men’s slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Canada’s Max Parrot during the men’s slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Cancer survivor Max Parrot wins Canada’s first gold medal at 2022 Beijing Olympics

McMorris adds bronze in men’s slopestyle snowboarding event

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot has won Canada’s first gold medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympics with a victory in the men’s slopestyle. Mark McMorris made it two medals for Canada with bronze.

More to come.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Beijing 2022 Winter GamesCanada

Previous story
Vancouver Giants fall to Seattle

Just Posted

Fraser Heights faced Grandview Secondary in the qualifying round of the 30th annual Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic on Sunday at Clayton Heights Secondary. (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: Students take to the court for Surrey RCMP Classic

Surrey Memorial Hospital emergency department entrance in March, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Suspected bomb found at Surrey Memorial Hospital was fake, police say

RCMP Emergency Response Team took one man into custody after a standoff at a Surrey home Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos)
One man taken into custody after reported standoff at Surrey home

Police were on scene of a shooting n the 16400-block of 86B Avenue in Fleetwood on Saturday (Feb. 5, 2022). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Shots fired into Surrey house