Cancer survivor Max Parrot wins Canada’s first gold medal at 2022 Beijing Olympics

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot has won Canada’s first gold medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympics with a victory in the men’s slopestyle. Mark McMorris made it two medals for Canada with bronze.
More to come.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
McMorris adds bronze in men’s slopestyle snowboarding event
