Cancer survivor Max Parrot wins Canada’s first gold medal at 2022 Beijing Olympics

Canada’s Max Parrot during the men’s slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot has won Canada’s first gold medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympics with a victory in the men’s slopestyle. Mark McMorris made it two medals for Canada with bronze.

More to come.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Beijing 2022 Winter GamesCanada