Slo-pitch Champions at South Surrey’s Softball City returned to B.C. over a decade later

The Slo-Pitch Softball tournaments for the 2022 season were held at South Surrey’s Softball City in mid-August, with men’s and women’s teams competing. (Photo courtesy of David Bowers)The Slo-Pitch Softball tournaments for the 2022 season were held at South Surrey’s Softball City in mid-August, with men’s and women’s teams competing. (Photo courtesy of David Bowers)
Softball City in South Surrey hosted the 2022 Canadian Slo-Pitch Championship this month, returning to the province after a 12-year hiatus.

Men and women athletes came out to the field to compete from 35 different national teams. The tournament ran from Aug. 7 to 13 at South Surrey Athletic Park’s Softball City.

For the women’s team, the Smash-It Sports BC Adrenaline took the gold, beating out 15 other teams. A South Surrey resident, Jackie Bates, from the team comprised of Lower Mainland athletes was awarded as MVP.

A former White Rock Renegades fast pitch program athlete, Bates went to slo-pitch after her college career.

The men’s Fraser Valley team took the second-place award, coming just after the Alberta Cardinals.

