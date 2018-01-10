The west Coast Walleyes and the B.C. Rockies tangle at the Langley Sportsplex. It was a fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

SLIDE SHOW: Langley hockey match raises money for Children’s Hospital

West Coast Walleyes tangle with B.C. Rockies at Sportsplex

The players on the West Coast Walleyes hockey team are a little closer to their ultimate goal of raising $10,000 for B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation following a weekend game in Langley that pitted them against the B.C. Rockies, a team of deaf and hard of hearing players in the BC Deaf Sports Federation.

The game was played Saturday (Jan. 6) at the Langley Sportsplex, and ended with a 7-6 victory for the Walleyes, a group of players out to raise funds for B.C.’s sick and injured kids.

The Sportsplex donated the ice time.

They were inspired by the the CFOX Hockey Challenge, which has so far raised over $310,000 for Children’s.

But unlike the radio station effort, which is based at Planet Ice in Delta, the Walleyes plan to move around from arena to arena, organizer and Walleyes goalie B.J. Ayres explained.

“(We thought,) what if you don’t limit it to one arena,” Ayres said.

“We’re kind of freelance.”

Ayres said the team got started late last year.

Players are from “all over” the Lower Mainland, said Ayres, a Maple Ridge resident.

As of Saturday, the Walleyes have raised $400.

Since 1982, the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation has worked with children, families, businesses and hundreds of thousands of British Columbians to raise funds for BC Children’s Hospital, Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children and the BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute.

Last year the foundation raised $97.5 million.

BC Children’s Hospital is the only full-service, pediatric acute care hospital, serving children living in BC and the Yukon.

All children who are seriously ill or injured are referred to Children’s Hospital and are either treated at the hospital facility in Vancouver or, with consultation from Children’s specialists, in their home community.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

West Coast Walleyes goaltender B.J. Ayles prepares to block a shot. Ayles is the organizer of the charitable team, which hopes to raise $10,000 for B.C. Children’s Hospital. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A member of the B.C. Rockies team takes possession of the puck. The team of deaf and hard-of-hearing players is part of the B.C. Deaf Sports Federation. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants acquire ‘dynamic player’ from Edmonton Oil Kings in three-player swap

Just Posted

OUR VIEW: Passion of Surrey protesters should be celebrated

Agree with them or not, this kind of civic passion is not commonly mustered. It’s healthy. It’s important. It’s needed.

Surrey’s Project Grinch lands 19 arrests

Thieves were targeted over 20 days in December

CEO exits Surrey-based Coast Capital Savings, interim boss named

Outgoing CEO Don Coulter ‘to pursue an opportunity with another financial institution’

‘Realty Reality’ show featuring Cloverdale homes to air next week

Cloverdale homes, businesses, heritage attractions to appear on CHEK TV on Jan. 20

Chris Thornley’s urge to play historic blues bar led to annual benefit concert in Surrey

Blues for the Bank, launched in 2006, returns to Guildford hotel ballroom on Jan. 20

VIDEOS: Surrey’s Panorama Ridge Secondary school honours Raphael Alcoreza in emotional tribute

Pre-game ceremony held for student who died after collapsing during basketball game

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

SLIDE SHOW: Langley hockey match raises money for Children’s Hospital

West Coast Walleyes tangle with B.C. Rockies at Sportsplex

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants acquire ‘dynamic player’ from Edmonton Oil Kings in three-player swap

Surrey product Davis Koch goes to Vancouver for goaltender Todd Scott and forward Brendan Semchuk

Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Ultrasound requirement still a barrier for Agassiz, Harrison, Hope

UPDATED: Stabbing death in Stanley Park was premeditated but random, say police

A 61-year-old man was found on the seawall with stab wounds back in February 2017

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Most Read