Amateur skater Yuzuki Kawasaki, 8, competing at the 2017 World Freestyle Round-Up Skateboard Championships. (Grace Kennedy)

Skateboarders head to Cloverdale for world-renowned freestyle competition

World Round-Up Freestyle Skateboarding Championships return to fairgrounds this May long weekend

The eighth-annual World Freestyle Round-Up will bring amateur, professional and legendary skateboarders from eight different countries to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds during the rodeo and country fair.

The annual Cloverdale competition is one of the biggest freestyle skateboarding contests in the world. As the other four global competitions happen in Germany, Japan, Brazil and the U.S., this competition provides a chance for locals and visitors alike to watch the best freestyle skateboarders in the world compete for $10,000 in prizes.

Check out the competition inside the Cloverdale Curling Rink on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds from May 17 to 19, or come by on Monday, May 20 to watch specialty contests including 360 Spin Offs, best handstand tricks and longest coconut wheelie.

Contest producer Kevin Harris expects that there will be more spectators that ever this year.

“Since the 2020 Tokyo announcement came out that skateboarding would be part of the Olympics, the interest in the sport of skateboarding has grown substantially. We always get a good crowd but believe this year’s event could grow in terms of attendance and most certainly in excitement,” said Harris in a press release.

“The calibre of these athletes is starting to be taken very seriously,” he said.

White Rock pro-skater and Olympic hopeful Andy Anderson has competed at the Round-Up in recent years, but will miss this year as he has embarked on an international tour that will take him to competitions in China and Australia.

There will be plenty of talent on display, however, including young professional skaters from Japan who impress year after year — 15-year-old Isamu Yamamoto won first place at the round-up in 2017 and 2018 — and local skaters such as Surrey’s Kristopher Abramovic and Delta’s Lúcio de Lima.

Admission to the Round-Up comes with a $10 admission to the Cloverdale Country Fair. For more on the World Round-Up, including profiles on all competitors, visit theworldroundup.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Draw for Olympic softball qualifier set to be announced

Just Posted

Video captures violence and chaos in Surrey neighbourhood

Wake Up Surrey group posted footage of the incident on Facebook. Police believe it ‘may be linked’ to gangs

Sign warning against illegal border crossings erected at South Surrey’s Smuggler’s Inn property

Inn owner Robert Boule granted bail, with more than dozen conditions

Skateboarders head to Cloverdale for world-renowned freestyle competition

World Round-Up Freestyle Skateboarding Championships return to fairgrounds this May long weekend

Update: Missing teen Surrey RCMP was looking for has been found

Police say Dylan Peters, 17, has been located ‘and is safe’

Surrey Alzheimer centre celebrates therapy pig’s first birthday

Staff throw party for Rosie the pig

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Watering restrictions in effect May 1 in Metro Vancouver

Residents will be permitted to water their lawn on only two days during the week

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch baby, then jumping in B.C. lake to escape cops

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

Cuddly baby goat stolen from BC farm during snuggle session

Vancouver Island farmers believe tiny infant was taken during public snuggle program

Protester climbs into tree at Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in B.C.

71-year-old man has set up a ‘mid-air’ protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

5 to start your day

One woman arrested after another woman stabbed, arrest at a big protest in Abbotsford, and more

Most Read