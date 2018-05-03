(Photo: whl.ca)

Six Surrey hockey players selected in WHL Bantam Draft

The league’s 2018 draft was held Thursday at a hotel in Red Deer, Alberta

A pair of forwards were the top Surrey-based players chosen in the Western Hockey League’s Bantam Draft on Thursday (May 3).

Delta Hockey Academy winger Carson Latimer was selected 48th overall (third round) by Edmonton Oil Kings, and fellow Surrey-based player Caeden Bankier, a centre with the BWC academy, was chosen a pick later (49th) by Kamloops Blazers.

The league’s 2018 draft was held at a hotel in Red Deer, Alberta.

The Oil Kings used the first overall pick to select forward Dylan Guenther, an Edmonton native who plays for the Northern Alberta Xtreme Bantam Prep squad.

CLICK HERE to view the draft results.

Of the 22 players selected in the first round of the draft, there were 14 forwards, seven defencemen and one goaltender. Of those, 11 came from Alberta, with five from British Columbia and three each from Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

A record 15 players were selected from Canadian Sports School Hockey League teams (“academy” programs) in the first round.

Players eligible for the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft were 2003-born players residing in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon and western states in the U.S.

With the 12th pick overall, the Vancouver Giants grabbed Zack Ostapchuk, a forward with Northern Alberta Xtreme Bantam Prep.

Other Surrey-based players chosen in the draft include Mason Beaupit (82nd overall, by Spokane), Noah Dorey (88th, Kelowna), Brendan Pentecost (126th, Vancouver) and Holden Cardinal (174th, Everett).

The six-foot-one Pentecost, a left-shooting D-man, played in 2017-18 season with the Delta Hockey Academy’s Bantam Prep Green program. In 30 games he recorded six assists and 10 penalty minutes and added an assist in three playoff games.

“Brenden is solid in all areas of the ice,” Giants head scout Terry Bonner said a release. “He’s not fancy, but he’s a ‘presence’ on the ice. He makes a strong first pass, defends hard and plays the game with the type of fire that’ve been coveting in this draft.”

North Delta resident Ethan Samson, a defenseman with Delta Hockey Academy, was selected 65th overall by Prince George Cougars.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey’s Nate Hunt can’t wait to start throwing spirals for SFU Clan

Just Posted

Tapping out: B.C. Morse Telegraph Club says goodbye to an era

Club signals its end as elderly telegraphers consign it to history

Surrey’s Nate Hunt can’t wait to start throwing spirals for SFU Clan

Holy Cross QB begins work as a key player in university’s 2018 recruiting class

VIDEO: Protesters occupy Kinder Morgan drill in Delta

Two women climbed on the tunnel boring machine just before dawn on May 3

Hospice facility grand opening set for May 12

South Surrey facility to serve as supportive care centre

‘Good omens’ fly on Surrey streets with artist’s new banners

Design by artist Anthony Gabriel chosen for city’s 2018 Public Art Street Banner program

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

Watch out for fake $20 bills, police warn

Cops say fraudulent currency is being circulated in Fraser Valley

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

VIDEO: New night vision goggles on B.C. air ambulances could help save lives

$1.7-million investment will eventually outfit all four Helijet helicopters

B.C. woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway

Vehicle pulled over for speeding near Duncan on Vancouver Island

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

Murdered man found in Pitt Meadows identified

IHIT asking for public’s assistance in death of Delta man.

B.C. business leaders reach out to Alberta

‘Federation flight’ to Edmonton to focus on pipeline, investment confidence

Rental-only zones in B.C. could result in lower land prices: experts

Older properties in areas are slated for higher density are attractive to buyers who want to profit

Most Read