In 2018, a Central City Breakers defender tries to deke out the Chilliwack FC Attack forward during U16 action at Surrey Mayor’s Cup tournament. (File photo: Trevor Beggs)

‘Shocking decision’: Surrey soccer club won’t offer refunds to 350 teams for cancelled tourney

Registration fees would top $171K for Surrey Mayor’s Cup, postponed due to COVID-19

Operators of the 350-team Surrey Mayor’s Cup aren’t willing to offer refunds to teams that had signed on to play in this year’s edition of the soccer tournament, and that’s not sitting well with some registrants.

The mid-March tourney was cancelled on short notice due to COVID-19 concerns, impacting teams from across B.C., Alberta, Washington, Oregon and elsewhere.

The event, billed as “B.C.’s premier youth soccer tournament,” is played annually on turf and grass fields across Surrey, and is open to boys and girls teams with players aged six to 17.

The tourney’s host club, Central City Breakers (CCBFC), sent teams a letter saying refunds won’t be available for the cancelled 2020 tournament.

“We regret that we cannot offer refunds given the sudden and Force Majeure nature of cancellation,” says the letter, dated March 25. “Many event organizers are in a similar situation, and are offering to honour fees for a future event. CCBFC will be doing the same and providing no charge registration to the 2021 Mayor’s Cup Tournament for those that registered this year. For teams that are graduated or disbanded, your registration is transferable within your club or to another team.”

The letter adds: “CCBFC is a not-for-profit community soccer club. It is run by volunteers. We do not have the inherent financial capacity or revenue stream to issue refunds.

“We thank all participants for their understanding and look forward to seeing most of you at next year’s tournament.”

Tourney registration fees range from $490 to $575 per team, depending on age. With 350 teams registered this year, tourney fees collected would be more than $171,500.

On Twitter, some soccer team reps are angry with the decision by tourney officials to not offer refunds.

A Chilliwack resident, Mike Olson said his daughter’s U18 team would not be back next year.

“Again we are down to a club (CCBFC) that needs to do the right thing,” Olson tweeted from his @Mrolson74 account. “A cancelled tournament requires a refund. Credit for next year with teams not being the same is just a non starter #dobetter.”

Twitter user @BobboOut called it a “shocking decision. Refund the monies, otherwise it’s theft. With 350 teams we’re talking hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Added @Jessica73586235 in a tweet: “Provide refunds! Our team composition is not the same next year as it is this year. How am I meant to refund those who won’t be with us next year? Out of MY own pocket? Bullshit. #dotherightthing #badbusiness.”

On March 12, just one day before this year’s Surrey Mayor’s Cup was set to start, BC Soccer advised all members and affiliated clubs to not proceed with sanctioned soccer activity where there will be 250 or more people in attendance, and to limit all non-essential travel outside of Canada.


Most Read