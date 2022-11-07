This Penguins hockey jersey was lost on a taxi trip from Vancouver to Surrey. (Photo: Facebook.com)

This Penguins hockey jersey was lost on a taxi trip from Vancouver to Surrey. (Photo: Facebook.com)

Sharma family searches for missing hockey jersey that belonged to teen killed in crash

‘This jersey holds significant value to our family’

A Surrey family is appealing for the return of a special jersey that belonged to Ronin Sharma, one of the three teen hockey players killed in a car crash last year.

The well-autographed Pittsburgh Penguins jersey was left in a Blacktop taxi on a ride from Vancouver to Surrey, according to a Facebook post by Natasha Sharma. No date or time for the cab ride is noted.

“This jersey holds significant value to our family as it belonged to my younger brother, Ronin Sharma, a 16-year-old who passed away in a tragic car accident on August 21, 2021,” says a post on Vancouver’s Lost and Found page.

“This jersey is a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey with ‘Sharma 71’ on the back. Our family appreciates anything you can do to help us locate this jersey. We would really like this important piece back to our family.”

Sharma and two other hockey-playing friends, Caleb Reimer and Parker Magnuson, were killed when their vehicle left the road and hit a tree in the Fraser Heights area of Surrey.

Natasha Sharma says the family contacted the taxi company, “but have been told the jersey was not in the cab and now we are unsure of where it may have ended up.”

Those who know where the jersey is can direct-message Natasha via her Facebook post, or on Instagram.com/roninsharmafoundation.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
World Series champion Astros’ offseason involves Baker contract, free agents
Next story
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen signs two-year deal with Swiss League hockey team

Just Posted

Newspaper clipping from 1993 shows forensic investigators searching for evidence outside homicide victim Dorothy Britton’s home in Newton. (Image Surrey Now-Leader)
Court permits RCMP to hold seized clothes in Surrey cold-case killing as DNA technology advances

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Sharma family searches for missing hockey jersey that belonged to teen killed in crash

Delta-based Evolution Group of Companies and the Delta Community Foundation are holding a warehouse sale Nov. 11-13 at Harris Barn (4140 Arthur Dr.), with up to 75 per cent off on a large selection of clothing, shoes, accessories and more. All proceeds will benefit the Delta Community Foundation. (Delta Community Foundation/Facebook photo)
Warehouse sale benefiting Delta Community Foundation this weekend

Lord Tweedsmuir faced off against New Westminster under the lights Oct. 14 in the first-ever night game at the Cloverdale high school. LT won the game 36-28, helping them secure a playoff spot. All three LT football teams made the playoffs this year and all three play this week. (Photo submitted: Brien Gemmell)
Three Lord Tweedsmuir football teams in playoffs this week