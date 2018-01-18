Joel Sexsmith signed on to join the Vancouver Giants. photo courtesy of Vancouver Giants

Sexsmith set to suit up for Giants

Vancouver signs ninth overall pick in 2017 WHL bantam draft

After trading for the rights of unsigned defenceman Joel Sexsmith, the Vancouver Giants have signed the ninth overall selection from the 2017 WHL bantan draft.

The Giants traded for Sexsmith earlier this month, sending the team’s first round pick in the 2019 bantam draft to the Swift Current Broncos.

“This is a great fit for my family and I and I’m very excited to begin the next chapter of my junior hockey career in Vancouver with the Giants,” Sexsmith said.

The six-foot-one., 165-pound defenceman has two goals and nine assists in eight games with the Edge School Elite 15’s this season. He also represented Team Alberta at the WHL Cup in October, finishing with a goal, three points and a +6 rating in helping Team Alberta win silver.

Giants general manager Glen Hanlon called the signing another major step forward for the organization.

“Joel is a very strong two-way defenceman who we expect to play a big part in our success in the years to come,” he said.

“(His addition) now means that we have managed to draft or acquire six of our top 25 ranked players from the 2017 draft. We believe very strongly in the direction we’re headed and we’re also very excited about what we’ve been able to achieve so far this season.”

The Giants (25-14-4-2) continue their eight-game homestand when they host the Victoria Royals on Friday, Jan. 19 at the Langley Events Centre. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

Both teams enter the game tied for second place in the B.C. Division with 56 points, although the Giants do hold a game in hand.

Previous story
Langley curlers 1-1 in quest to retain Canadian title

Just Posted

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market set to start this summer

Vendors, buskers, food trucks and volunteers welcome to apply

Body found in Ladner Harbour deemed not suspicious, Delta police say

The investigation remains ongoing

White Rock cannabis-ban plan sparks opposition

Residents voice criticism over city zoning strategy

‘Waiting since 2006’ for bigger overpass

Politicians, residents, business owners call for action on ‘long overdue’ upgrades to South Surrey bridge

Facing reality of death, Surrey man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

Sexsmith set to suit up for Giants

Vancouver signs ninth overall pick in 2017 WHL bantam draft

Women’s March Canada Fraser Valley slated for Saturday morning

It’s a march for women’s rights and social justice for the most marginalized

Police investigate sexual assault of teen girl in Abbotsford

Incident occurred Wednesday night on elementary school grounds

B.C. man, 21, accused of impersonating a police officer

Arrest warrant issued for Surrey man after two women in a vehicle in Langley chased by fake cop car

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty during a brief hearing last year to one count

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

Most Read