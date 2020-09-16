Hayley Wickenheiser hit the ice with novice players during the Canadian Tire Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival hockey tournament, also known as WickFest, at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex in February 2019. (File photo)

Several Surrey winners of BC Hockey awards, including Falcons for association of the year

Dr. Bonnie Henry given award for 'outstanding humanitarian endeavor'

Surrey is very well represented among BC Hockey award winners for the past season.

The sport’s regional governing body has announced its 2019-2020 award winners, recognized in several categories for their contribution and dedication to hockey, according to a post on bchockey.net.

Top of the list is B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, given BC Hockey’s Chair of the Board Award for bringing “honour to BC Hockey through an outstanding humanitarian endeavor.”

Henry has guided British Columbians “with expertise, humility, and compassion through an unprecedented pandemic,” said BC Hockey’s Chair of the Board Bill Greene. “Dr. Henry, along with her staff, have provided clear and safe measures so our youth can return to sport and enjoy healthy activities and BC Hockey along with all of our members, participants and stakeholders are thankful for Dr. Henry’s guidance. She is most deserving of this award.”

Surrey Female Hockey Association is the winner of the Frank Spring Minor Hockey Association of the Year award.

“Surrey Female Hockey Association had several major highlights this past season,” a bio says. “Registration numbers have increased from 176 registrants in 2014 to 264 registrants in 2019, a 50 per cent increase over five years. Surrey Female runs one of the most sought after and successful tournaments in BC. The annual Wickfest tournament, in partnership with Hayley Wickenheiser’s organization, brings over 75 teams to Surrey at the start of February each year. This year the tournament grew by over 20 per cent with the addition of ice at the new North Surrey Arena.

• RELATED STORY, from 2019: Hayley Wickenheiser says women’s hockey has ‘come a long way’ at Surrey tourney.

“Never in their history have Falcon teams raised so many banners in a single season (11 of a possible 36). Further, during the past two (2) seasons the Bantam A (2019) and Pee Wee A (2018) teams won BC Hockey Championships. The organization has grown in number of registrants, quality of performance of players and commitment to the game through community engagement and the officiating program.”

Gary Mizuno, president of Surrey Falcons, won the Volunteer Executive Award, presented by the BC Hockey Life Members.

“Gary has led the Surrey Female Hockey Association for the past three years as president and for several years previously as treasurer,” a bio says. “He is a humble person and would not seek the limelight for his accomplishments but deserves recognition for his commitment to growing the game and the Association. As President, Gary has been focused on growing our registration base while improving our overall commitment to players and their families. Gary has led an organization that is substantially on the rise in the Lower Mainland. His focus on development, partnership, public relations, advocacy, and organizational health is at the core of why this has been a success.”

White Rock resident Darren Mahaffy won the Mike Landucci Development Award – Officiating.

“Darren has served the Surrey Female Hockey Association since 2014,” a bio says. “He got into officiating as an adult and has spent his officiating career in service to the game. During his time as Referee-in-Chief with Surrey Female, the Association has produced female officials who continue to officiate as adults. Darren is a credit to the program and is a dedicated volunteer for Surrey Female Hockey Association.”

Among other award winners, Surrey resident Jamie Jackson earned the Development Award – Male Program of Excellence.

“Jamie is the head coach of the Vancouver North East Chiefs in BC Hockey’s U18AAA league,” says a bio. “He took the position of head coach with Team BC on short notice after the previous coach resigned midway through the evaluation process for the team. Jamie was able to lead the team to a 3-2-0 record at the Western Hockey League (WHL) Cup to clinch a bronze medal for British Columbia. He has volunteered with BC Hockey’s Program of Excellence for many years.”

Most Read