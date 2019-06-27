Several NFL football players at Surrey park for free ‘Elite Dreams’ event Saturday

New England Patriots running back and special-teamer Brandon Bolden with the Super Bowl trophy.

Close to two dozen pro football players – many currently on NFL team rosters – will be at Surrey’s Royal Kwantlen Park for an “Elite Dreams” community event on Saturday (June 29).

Admission is free at the sports-related gathering for kids, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 13035 104th Ave.

Designed to celebrate “Canada’s future and youth,” the event is hosted by Game Ready Fitness, Elite Athlete Management and Washington Kids Foundation.

Activities will include 7-on-7 football, 3-on-3 basketball, skateboarding, live music, an obstacle course, volleyball and more.

“We have hosted this event for the past few years in Vancouver and the response has been incredible,” Will Loftus, owner of Game Ready Fitness and two-time Grey Cup champ, said in a release.

“This year we wanted to bring it to the Fraser Valley where our Centre is based and where we live.”

Registration is online at gamereadyfitness.com/shop, or e-mail will@gamereadyfitness.com for more info.

Players scheduled to attend the event include Kalen Ballage (Miami Dolphins), Brandon Bolden (New England Patriots), Reggie Bonnafon (Carolina Panthers), Emmanuel Butler (New Orleans Saints), Tyrel Dobson (Buffalo Bills), Cullen Gillaspia (Houston Texans), Danielle Hunter (Minnesota Vikings), Damion Jeanpiere Jr. (Carolina Panthers), Jalen Jelks (Dallas Cowboys), Zay Jones (Buffalo Bills), Christian Kirk (Arizona Cardinals), Byron Murphy Jr. (Arizona Cardinals), Josh Shaw (Arizona Cardinals), Jaelon Strong (Cleveland Browns), Manny Wilkins Jr. (Green Bay Packers), Dedrick Young II (Cleveland Browns), LeGarrette Blount and Kano Dillon.

Also, former CFL players Loftus, Geroy Simon, J.R. LaRose and Paris Jackson are scheduled to be there.



