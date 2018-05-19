Seventh annual World Freestyle Round-Up returns to 2018 Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair

Top pro and amateur freestyle skateboarders competed for part of the $10,000 grand prize.

The seventh annual World Freestyle Round-Up took place this weekend across four days at the Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair.

The event was held at the Cloverdale Curling Rink located on the Cloverdale Fair Grounds.

There is an amateur division and a pro division with both of the finals occurring on Sunday.

Winner’s will receive part of the $10,000 prize money.

On Monday there are several events between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. such as a best tricks contests, a legends freestyle session, best handstand trick and the longest coconut wheelie contest.