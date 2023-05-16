Senior U18 White Rock Tritons play Mother’s Day double header

White Rock Senior U18 Tritons’ Kai Okuyama celebrates with his team after getting a run in Game One of a double header against the Senior Victoria Eagles at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. They won the second game 13-3 in six innings. The team is currently in second place in the BC Premier Baseball League standings. (Tricia Weel photo) White Rock Senior U18 Tritons’ Cam Wright hits the ball in Game One of a double header against the Senior Victoria Eagles at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Tricia Weel photo) White Rock Senior U18 Tritons pitcher Leif Friedrich pitched in Game One of a double header against the Senior Victoria Eagles at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. The team is currently second in the BC Premier Baseball League standings. (Tricia Weel photo)

Mother’s Day was a sunny one on the Peninsula, with the weather so hot it broke records.

At the ball field in South Surrey Athletic Park, the bats were also hot, with the White Rock Senior U18 Tritons winning their second game 13-3 in six innings, after losing the first game in their double header against the Victoria Eagles.

The BC Premier Baseball League players paid tribute to their moms – many of whom were proudly watching from the stands – with roses, and by adding bright pink accents, such as socks and wristbands, to their uniforms.

“They’re hitting the ball really well of late,” said Tritons Senior U18 head coach Tyler Lawson.

“In the first game against Victoria, our bats were a little cold, but that’s going to happen… for the most part, our bats have been really hot and came alive in the second game.”

Players Cam Wright, Gage Macri and Ben McKinnon scored two RBIs each on Sunday, with Reid Turner pitching all six innings of the Game 2 win.

“Our pitching staff has been phenomenal all season long and they were good again yesterday,” Lawson said.

The team recently returned from Kamloops, where they competed in the Best of the Best tournament, which saw them playing teams from across Canada.

Going 2-1 in the round robin, the squad unfortunately, due to runs against, fell into eight place.

But, after playing the seventh-place Ontario Blue Jays in a qualifier game, they won 8-5 and qualified for next year’s tournament.

With a 4-1 win against the Abbotsford Senior Cardinals on Friday (May 12), the team is now No. 2 in BCPBL standings.

“I’m just really proud of how we’re competing so far this season,” said Lawson.

“I think we’re doing a really good job. I’m really happy with the work we’re putting in right now.”

Visit tritons baseball.com or bcpbl.com for schedules, stats and other information.

