Semiahmoo Totems Izzy Forsyth – shown here battling for a ball with a Terry Fox defender – and her teammates will play on their home court this week when they host South Fraser Senior Girls Zone Championships. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Semiahmoo Totems set to host South Fraser hoops tournament

Defending champion senior girls basketball team aiming for provincial return

The first step in the Semiahmoo Totems’ title defence begins this week.

Starting Thursday, the South Surrey senior girls basketball team – which is ranked No. 1 in B.C. quad-A rankings – will host the South Fraser Senior Girls Zone Championships.

As the top seed in the tournament, which serves as the first round of playoffs, the Totems will tip off in a semifinal game at Semiahmoo Secondary Thursday, 8 p.m., against the winner of a quarter-final matchup, to be played a day earlier, between the Panorama Ridge Thunder and Seaquam Seahawks.

The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the South Fraser championship game, set for Semiahmoo at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

A third-place game will precede the gold-medal tilt.

The top two teams at the South Fraser tournament receive automatic byes into the provincial quad-A championships, while the third- and fourth-place teams will each play wild-card games against teams from another zone for another provincial berth.

The Totems are the defending provincial champs, having won last year’s triple-A final over Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators. Triple-A was the province’s highest tier at the time, with the quad-A league not created until this season.

The Totems went a perfect 7-0 in league play this season, and are presently 17-0 against all B.C. competition, including tournaments and exhibition games.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Canucks Daniel, Henrik Sedin have no regrets over retirement decision
Next story
Rookie sensation Hughes has 3 points as Canucks pound Predators 6-2

Just Posted

White Rock couple on coronavirus-quarantined ship urge Canada/UK governments to step up

In limbo off Japan, Nigel Finch-Cole and spouse Patrick also make polite plea for Timmy’s coffee

Surrey family leaps from third-storey balcony to escape fire

It happened at 14555 68th Ave., at 2:55 a.m. A smoke alarm woke them up

PHOTOS: Steel School Irish dancers hit Surrey stage for ‘Winter’ showcase

World championship-level dancers among those featured on Saturday

Cancer counselling session tabs picked up by Property Twins

Jamie and Chris Ruscheinski used extra funds from Gone Country to pay for counciling services

Longtime Surrey youth coach gets suspended sentence for 2 counts of voyeurism

Randy Downes had coached youth sports in the Lower Mainland for three decades

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

2010 Winter Olympics have led to a decade of Canadian confidence in sport

Canada aimed to win the most medals in 2010, and it won the most golds

Popular Chilliwack tulip festival brings one-day pop-up event to Metrotown mall

Live tulips will bloom at one-day indoor display in support of Variety – the Children’s Charity

Coroner emphasizes jury’s recommendations in B.C. teen’s overdose death

16-year-old Elliot Eurchuk died of a fentanyl overdose in 2018

‘Reaper of death:’ Fearsome new dinosaur species discovered in Alberta

Tyrannosaur not believed to have been a direct ancestor of T. rex, but its own evolutionary offshoot

Port Alberni teen runner challenges Trudeau to race

Mackenzie Loyer has invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Paper Chase in Port Alberni

RCMP to wrap up court injunction action at ground zero of northern B.C. pipeline dispute

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

B.C. ceramic artist launches residency project to support future potters

The Mary Fox Legacy Project will maintain Fox’s home gallery and offer artist residencies to potters

Vancouver Island couple lucky to be alive as rock slide crushes their truck

Evening drive around Cowichan Lake turns into nightmare

Most Read