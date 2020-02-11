Semiahmoo Totems set to host South Fraser hoops tournament

Semiahmoo Totems Izzy Forsyth – shown here battling for a ball with a Terry Fox defender – and her teammates will play on their home court this week when they host South Fraser Senior Girls Zone Championships. (Nick Greenizan photo)

The first step in the Semiahmoo Totems’ title defence begins this week.

Starting Thursday, the South Surrey senior girls basketball team – which is ranked No. 1 in B.C. quad-A rankings – will host the South Fraser Senior Girls Zone Championships.

As the top seed in the tournament, which serves as the first round of playoffs, the Totems will tip off in a semifinal game at Semiahmoo Secondary Thursday, 8 p.m., against the winner of a quarter-final matchup, to be played a day earlier, between the Panorama Ridge Thunder and Seaquam Seahawks.

The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the South Fraser championship game, set for Semiahmoo at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

A third-place game will precede the gold-medal tilt.

The top two teams at the South Fraser tournament receive automatic byes into the provincial quad-A championships, while the third- and fourth-place teams will each play wild-card games against teams from another zone for another provincial berth.

The Totems are the defending provincial champs, having won last year’s triple-A final over Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators. Triple-A was the province’s highest tier at the time, with the quad-A league not created until this season.

The Totems went a perfect 7-0 in league play this season, and are presently 17-0 against all B.C. competition, including tournaments and exhibition games.



sports@peacearchnews.com

