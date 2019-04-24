Anne Jones, a member of Semiahmoo’s 1952-‘53 girls basketball team, shows current players Madelyn McKinnon, Nicole Pajic, Faith Dut, Izzy Forsyth and Deja Lee a team jacket from that season. (Brian Giebelhaus photo)

Semiahmoo Totems past and present celebrate basketball success

Reigning provincial senior girls hoops champs meet members of school’s 1953 championship team

Basketball champions past and present gathered last week to celebrate and remember a pair of provincial high-school hoops championships won more than a half-century apart.

On Thursday (April 18), members of the Semiahmoo Totems senior girls basketball team – who won a B.C. triple-A senior girls championship March 2 over the Walnut Grove Gators – gathered at South Surrey Athletic Park’s Rotary Field House, where they were not only congratulated by South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg in an official ceremony, but also got the chance to meet with a few members of the last Semiahmoo senior girls team to hoist a provincial championship trophy, way back in 1953.

The meeting – organized by Hogg’s office – was a chance for the school to celebrate its athletic history. Former players brought with them a scrapbook of memorabilia and old newspaper clippings from the 1952-‘53 team’s journey to a B.C. title, as well as team jacket from that year – originally blue to match Semiahmoo’s team colours, but now faded by time to purple.

Capping the proceedings, Hogg couldn’t resist challenging current Totem Faith Dut – a six-foot-three senior who is bound next season for the NCAA’s University of Florida Gators – to a quick game of one-on-one, with the younger (and taller) Dut emerging victorious.


South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg tests his defensive skills against Semiahmoo Totem basketball star Faith Dut during an April 18 event. (Brian Giebelhaus photo)

Anne Jones (seated) and Edna Davis. both members of Semaihmoo’s 1952-‘53 girls basketball team show current Totems Madelyn McKinnon, Nicole Pajic, Faith Dut, Izzy Forsyth (holding a team jacket from 1952-53) and Deja Lee items from a scrapbook of their championship year. (Brian Giebelhaus photo)

Pat McKay and Anne Jones from Semiahmoo’s 1952-‘53 girls basketball team look over a scrapbook from their season. (Brian Giebelhaus photo)

