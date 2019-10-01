Semiahmoo’s Vlad Mihaila – now a member of the UFV Cascades – drives past Rutland’s Brandon Porter during a first-round game at the 2018 BC High School 4A Senior Boys Basketball Championships. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Semiahmoo to host university men’s basketball game

University of Fraser Valley and Douglas College to hit hardcourt at South Surrey school

Some of the Lower Mainland’s top post-secondary basketball players will be hitting the court in South Surrey this week.

On Thursday at Semiahmoo Secondary (1785 148 St.), the University of the Fraser Valley’s men’s hoops squad will square off against the men’s team from Douglas College. Tip off is at 7 p.m.

It’s the fourth year that Semiahmoo has hosted a university basketball game, as Semi teacher/coach Ed Lefurgy has aimed to make the game an annual event.

As has been the case in previous years, this week’s game will also feature plenty of local talent.

On the UFV side of the court, Semiahmoo alum Vlad Mihaila will star for the Cascades, alongside a pair of Tamanawis Secondary grads, Parm Bains and Sukhjot Bains.

The Douglas College Royals team, meanwhile, features former Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers Dylan Kinley.

Admission to the game is $5 for adults and $3 for children.


