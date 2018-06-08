Semiahmoo Sunrunners win masters division of 142-km relay race

South Surrey/White Rock team completes Skeena River Relay in 13 hours, 45 minutes and three seconds

A team of Semiahmoo Sunrunners was among the fastest on the course at the Skeena River Relay on B.C.’s North Coast earlier this month.

The 10-person relay team won the masters division of the popular, but gruelling run – a 142-km route from Prince Rupert to Terrace. The Sunrunners posted a time of 13 hours, 45 minutes and three seconds, beating a local team, the Rupert Relics, by 11 minutes.

The 10-stage race’s individual legs varied in distance from 10 to 21-km. Semiahmoo’s winning team was made up of Kathy Dinner, Lori Cotton, Mark Harding, Fred Cotton, Mike Ward, Renee Ward, Doug Brewer, Paul Mathias, Anna Bennett and John Holland.

The team, as well as the other 28 taking part in various age divisions, dodged some bad weather – as well as some local wildlife – en route to the finish line, Harding told Peace Arch News.

“Although it poured with rain the day prior to the race, race day was perfect running weather,” he said.

“And one one lonely, hungry bear was sighted along the entire route.”

This year’s Skeena River Relay was the 17th running of the event.

The overall title was won by a team from Kitimat, who completed the race in 10 hours and 54 minutes. In addition to the South Surrey/White Rock-based Sunrunners, teams came from Aldergrove, Terrace, Smithers, Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, according to race organizers.

“It shows that the event has grown and everyone has love for it, and that it’s near and dear to a lot of people’s hearts,” said Crystal Sawatzky, one of the event’s co-directors.

“Everybody just seemed really happy and excited. We always seem to get a good bunch. I think it went really well.”

Previous story
North Delta Australian Football league takes unique approach to sport

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP probe ‘suspicious item’ on 135A Street

Some tent city campers have been ‘removed or asked to leave’ as Surrey RCMP investigate

VIDEO: Surrey’s first safe consumption site is one year old today

After more than 60,000 visits and hundreds of overdose reversals, not a single death reported at 135A Street site

North Delta Australian Football league takes unique approach to sport

The local league is perhaps the largest in North America, and holding strong

Surrey Women’s Centre celebrates ‘25 years of resilience’

Twenty-fifth anniversary event planned for June 9 at Holland Park

Local union raises $51,502 for BC Children’s Hospital

Money was donated during the Miracle Weekend telethon this past weekend

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

Survey questions about suicide and sex inappropriate for 12-year-olds, says parent

Abbotsford mom starts online petition over McCreary Centre Society’s Adolescent Health Survey

DNA privacy questioned in B.C. cold case arrest

While the arrest has brought closure to victim’s family, new investigative strategy has prompted debate about privacy rights

FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Portugal aim to continue championship form from 2016 Euros

5 to start your day

Victim in Chilliwack homicide identified, graffiti penises drawn on White Rock school, and more

Man wanted for attempted murder still at large, with ties across B.C.

Police release images of suspect Tyson Cole’s tattoos

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Most Read