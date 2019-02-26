Semiahmoo set to host Grade 8 basketball provincials

Some of the top young high-school basketball players from across B.C. will be in South Surrey this week, as Semiahmoo Secondary gets set to host the Grade 8 provincial championships.

The 32-team tournament – 16 boys teams, 16 girls – begins Thursday and runs until Saturday, and will includes teams from the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Okanagan.

The event is not an official BC School Sports-sanctioned event, but it has long been a tradition at the Grade 8 level. Pitt Meadows Secondary was the host of the tournament for 17 years, and this will be Semiahmoo’s second consecutive year as the event host, Totems basketball coach/teacher Ed Lefurgy said.

Lefurgy called the tournament a chance to witness “the future of basketball in BC.”

Games this week will be played at both Semiahmoo Secondary and the South Surrey Recreation Centre.

On Thursday, Semiahmoo’s boys team will hit the court at 10:30 a.m. against Monterey Middle School of Victoria. Semi’s girls squad tips off at 3 p.m. Thursday against Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators.

The only other Surrey team in the boys bracket is Enver Creek, while the girls tournament includes Holy Cross, Fleetwood Park and Surrey Christian.

The championship games are set for Saturday afternoon, with the girls game set for 2:30 p.m. and the boys set for 4:15 p.m.



sports@peacearchnews.com



Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on