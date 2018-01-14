Semiahmoo forward Izzy Forsyth looks for an open player. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Semiahmoo Secondary wins Surrey Fire Fighters Senior Girls Goodwill Basketball tournament

Totems beat Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers 76-62 to take title Saturday in Cloverdale

SURREY — The senior girls of Semiahoo Secondary are the 2018 Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill Basketball Classic tournament champions after defeating Lord Tweedsmuir on their home court in Cloverdale on Saturday.

The annual tournament, the 17th edition, saw the title go to the Semiahoo Totems as they defeated the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers 76-62.

Semiahoo was unstoppable right through the tournament as they defeated Queen Elizabeth and Holy Cross in a convincing fashion with scores of 91-22 and 82 -41 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Panthers started the tournament with a roar as they hammered Tamanawis 110-10. They won their second game against Panorama Ridge with a score of 71-62 and defeated South Ridge in their third game 86-32.

In 2017, Lord Tweedsmuir also made it to the final, losing the championship game to the Panorama Ridge Thunder.

Teams with one loss in the tournament also battled in the Ladder division playoff on Saturday night as Kwantlen Park took on Fleetwood Park.

Since its inception, the tournament has doled out more than $100,000 in bursaries.


Semiahmoo forward Izzy Forsyth plays the ball, while being defended by Tweedsmuir forward Sam Vidovic. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Tweedsmuir guard Harneet Sidhu frees up space to make a play against Semiahmoo. (Aaron Hinks photo)

