Lord Tweedsmuir’s Arjun Samra – shown here during his team’s quarter-final win over Holy Cross at the 4A boys basketball provincials – is among players who will participate in a B.C. Boys High School Basketball Association all-star game Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Paul Yates Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Semiahmoo Secondary to host B.C. basketball all-stars

B.C. Boys Basketball Association to cap season with event in South Surrey

The high school basketball season has been over for a few weeks, but some of the province’s top players will still be in South Surrey this weekend for one last day of games.

On Saturday, Semiahmoo Secondary will host B.C. High School Boys Basketball Association’s All-Star event.

Two games are slated to hit the hard court, beginning at 5 p.m. when B.C.’s Single-A All-Stars take on a crew made up of players from Double-A schools. At 7:30 p.m., B.C.’s Triple-A squad will battle a Quad-A team.

In between the two games, at 6:45 p.m., a three-point shooting competition will be held, following by a slam-dunk contest at 7 p.m.

The quad-A team will feature on its roster a pair of players from the provincial champion Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers, Arjun Samra and Elijah Devison, while Semiahmoo will be represented by Dominic Calderon.

Michael Risi from Holy Cross rounds out the quad-A group’s Surrey contingent, which will be coached by Tweedsmuir head coach Drew Gallacher.

The triple-A team will feature three players from North Delta Secondary: Ryan Cabico, Suraj Gahir and Arun Atker. North Delta coach Jesse Hundal will also be at the helm of the all-star team.


