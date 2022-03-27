The Burnaby Lakers – shown here, in green, playing against the Coquitlam Adanacs in 2021 – will play the Port Coquitlam Saints April 9 at White Rock’s Centennial Arena. (Contributed photo)

The Burnaby Lakers – shown here, in green, playing against the Coquitlam Adanacs in 2021 – will play the Port Coquitlam Saints April 9 at White Rock’s Centennial Arena. (Contributed photo)

Semiahmoo Rock opening day to feature junior ‘A’ lacrosse showdown

April 9 event will also honour former association Randy Ellis

The Semiahmoo Rock Minor Lacrosse Association is set to open its 2022 season with a splash next month, by hosting a pair of B.C. Junior ‘A’ Lacrosse League teams for a game in White Rock.

On April 9, 7 p.m. at Centennial Arena, the Burnaby Lakers and Port Coquitlam Saints will square off against one another, and will serve as the highlight of what the association has now dubbed Randy Ellis Lacrosse Days, in honour of the former association president who passed away suddenly in 2019 during a Tough Mudder race in Las Vegas.

Ellis was a longtime coach and executive with Semiahmoo Rock lacrosse, and he had previously served in an executive capacity for the White Rock-South Surrey Titans football association.

Prior to the game, a ceremonial faceoff and ‘in memoriam’ tribute will be held.

Admission to the game is $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors. A beer garden and food will also be available, the association notes.

For tickets, email semilaxtreasurer@gmail.com


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lacrosse

Previous story
Canada’s Einarson loses women’s world curling semifinal 9-6 to South Korea

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP have recently responded to several calls in the Prince Rupert area. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing northern B.C. children cancelled

Zarek Purewal makes a pad save against the Victoria Admirals March 23 in the bronze medal game for the U18 Tier 1 (AA) provincial championships. The Cloverdale Colts lost the game 4-0. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale’s U18 A1 Colts fall short in bronze medal game

Police say a pedestrian has serious injuries after a crash on Highway 10 in Surrey Sunday, March 27, 2022. (File photo)
Pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit by vehicle on Highway 10, Surrey RCMP say

Local Rotaract members run into the water at White Rock as part of Rotaract Canada’s “Freezin’ for a Reason” fundraiser on March 26, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Rotaract members take the ‘Polar Plunge,’ including White Rock mayor