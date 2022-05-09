Semiahmoo Ravens take flight in Quebec City

The Semiahmoo Ravens U13 A1 team, which won a provincial championship in March, heads this week to the Quebec International Pee-Wee Tournament. (Contributed photo)

They had to wait longer than they’d originally planned, but the Semiahmoo Ravens U13 A1 team is finally in Quebec City.

The minor-hockey team – coached by former Surrey Eagles bench bosses Shane Kuss and Matt Erhart – hit the ice Sunday (May 8) at the prestigious Quebec International Pee-Wee Tournament, which features top youth teams from across the world.

The tournament is normally played in February, but this year it was postponed until the spring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even with the new later date, the excitement level for the players and the team is very high, we have enjoyed great team success this season, and really want to close off the year with this great group on a high note,” Erhart said.

“This team is incredibly deep in talent, with different players stepping up at key times throughout the year; we are confident that each player will find a way to contribute and if we keep up the team game that we have shown all year, we have a chance to compete with anyone.”

The Ravens open the tournament schedule today (May 9) against a U13 team from Lonqueil, Que. The latter game will be played at the 18,000-seat Videotron Centre.

On Tuesday, the Ravens will play the Middlesex Islanders, from Boston, before taking on a team from Philadelphia Wednesday.

The results from the first three games will determine the rest of the Ravens’ schedule. Quarter-finals are slated for Saturday, May 14, with the medal rounds set for the following day.

Locally, the Ravens’ season has been over since late March – the team capped its 2021-22 year by winning a provincial championship for the second year in a row. The team lost only one regular-season game en route to the title, and at the B.C. tournament, went a perfect 6-0 to claim the first-place banner.

The trip to Quebec City is the second for the South Surrey/White Rock squad; the team also participated in the event in 2019, where they notched wins over a team from Russia’s famed SKA St. Petersburg program, as well as one from New Hampshire.



