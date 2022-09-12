Semiahmoo Peninsula players earn U15, U18 field lacrosse crowns

Clockwise from left: Michael Hibbert holds the U15 national field lacrosse championship banner; Brody Burrell, coach Matt Sobey and Kaleb Borg celebrate with the U18 championship banner; both the U15 and U18 teams come together on the field for a celebratory photo in Fredericton, N.B. (Contributed photos)

A handful of Semiahmoo Peninsula lacrosse players can add ‘national champion’ to their respective resumes, after a pair of gold-medal victories earlier this month in New Brunswick.

Over the Labour Day long weekend in Fredericton, two Team BC field lacrosse squads – the under-18 and under-15 boys teams – won their respective title games at national championships. The U15 team, which featured White Rock’s Michael Hibbert, finished the tournament with a perfect 7-0 win-loss record – including a pair of victories over their Team Ontario rivals.

At the U18 level, Team BC included Brody Burrell – a Semiahmoo Peninsula native who plays prep lacrosse at Virginia’s Blue Ridge School and will play next season at Colgate University – and Kaleb Borg, another Peninsula native now plying his trade at Avon Old Farms, a Connecticut prep school.

Coach Matt Sobey – a former member of the Surrey Warriors and Simon Fraser University during his playing days – was also in Fredericton with the team.

The national U18 and U15 championships featured about 500 players combined from across the country. It was the first major national lacrosse championship held in Canada since before the pandemic.

• READ ALSO: Semiahmoo Peninsula lacrosse players win national title with Ladner Pioneers



nick.greenizan@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lacrosse