Left to right: Spencer Bromley, Dylan Lacroix, Connor Davidson, Bruce Davidson and Jake Carey celebrate the Ladner Pioneers’ Presidents Cup victory last weekend. (Contributed photo)

Left to right: Spencer Bromley, Dylan Lacroix, Connor Davidson, Bruce Davidson and Jake Carey celebrate the Ladner Pioneers’ Presidents Cup victory last weekend. (Contributed photo)

Semiahmoo Peninsula lacrosse players win national title with Ladner Pioneers

Senior ‘B’ lacrosse team wins Presidents Cup; first title for B.C. team since 2004

A Lower Mainland senior lacrosse team that includes a handful of Semiahmoo Peninsula members won a national championship recently in Edmonton.

Last week., the Ladner Pioneers senior ‘B’ lacrosse team emerged victorious at the grueling Presidents Cup tournament, playing eight games in seven days and capped with an 8-7 win over the Akwesasne Bucks – who were champs of the Ontario and Upstate New York-based Can-Am League – on Saturday night.

Semiahmoo Peninsula residents Spencer Bromley, Dylan Lacroix, Connor Davidson and Jake Carey were all members of the squad, as was Bruce Davidson, a longtime Semiahmoo Rock lacrosse coach who served as game-day manager for the Pioneers.

The Presidents Cup title was the first for a B.C. team since 2004.

In addition to the grueling nature of the schedule, the level of competition at the tournament is also incredibly high, as most participating teams load up with professional players. The Pioneers – who were competing in the national tournament for the fourth straight year after cruising through the West Coast Senior Lacrosse Association schedule – did the same this summer, with more than a half-dozen National Lacrosse League veterans on the roster.

Though he does not play professionally, Bromley was a 2016 draft pick of the NLL’s Saskatchewan Rush. The team also featured Ladner’s Logan Schuss, who played last season with the NLL’s Vancouver Warriors, and a slew of B.C.-based WLA veterans.

The Pioneers went 6-1-1 at the tournament, with the team’s only loss coming to the St. Albert Miners in round-robin play.


nick.greenizan@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lacrosse

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two years after dumping the Clan, Simon Fraser teams will be known as the Red Leafs

Just Posted

The “Connaught” railcar at the FVHRS. Sept. 10 will be the last day visitors can ride the ‘Connaught’ rail car this summer. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Last chance to ride ‘Connaught’ rail car this summer

Marley’s Ghost looms behind Ebenezer Scrooge in ‘A Wonderheads Christmas Carol,’ touring to Surrey in December. (Submitted file photo: Daryl Turner)
Christmas concerts, big-puppet show, panto and more announced at Surrey theatres

Left to right: Spencer Bromley, Dylan Lacroix, Connor Davidson, Bruce Davidson and Jake Carey celebrate the Ladner Pioneers’ Presidents Cup victory last weekend. (Contributed photo)
Semiahmoo Peninsula lacrosse players win national title with Ladner Pioneers

Vehicles and film equipment at Holland Park in Surrey on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Looks like ‘Percy Jackson’ series is filming at Holland Park in Surrey

Pop-up banner image