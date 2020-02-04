Semiahmoo Ravens atom A3 team and Cloverdale’s A2 squad pose for a dual team photo after taking part in a Hockey Fights Cancer game Feb. 1. (@SemiHockey Instagram photo)

Semiahmoo Minor Hockey teams capture handful of league banners

Off the ice, atom A3 Ravens raise more than $2,600 for the Canadian Cancer Society

Semiahmoo Minor Hockey teams have been faring well on and off the ice recently, with plenty of top finishes in league play and one team raising thousands of dollars for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Taking part in Hockey Fights Cancer initiative – a longtime NHL-backed fundraising effort – the Semiahmoo’s atom A3 Ravens raised $2,645 for the cause, with some donations still to be tallied. Money-raising efforts included coaches, parents and grandparents pledging $20-per-goal donations over a two-game span on Feb. 1-2. The parents of the team’s goalies also pledged one dollar per save.

In the first game, against Cloverdale the Ravens put up eight goals, and added two more the next day against Coquitlam.

As well, proceeds from 50/50 sales were also put toward the cause.

On the ice, a slew of Semiahmoo teams finished high in league standings, with playoffs next on the horizon. Top regular-season performers included Semi’s peewee A1 team, which finished second overall and went a perfect 22-for-22 in sportsmanship points; atom A1, which lost just twice all season en route to a first-place finish in the top flight of its division; bantam A1, which finished first in its Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association division while picking up 21 of 22 sportsmanship points along the way; bantam A2, which was second in its league with a 100 per cent success rate picking up the sportsmanship bonus points; and peewee C2, which lost just once all season – by a 2-1 score.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Heart and soul’ of White Rock Gymnastics to be recognized for volunteer efforts
Next story
World Under-17 Hockey Challenge pitched for rinks in North Delta, Langley and Chilliwack

Just Posted

Surrey and Abbotsford hospitals ‘targeted’ for pay parking profit, activist says

John Buss, of HospitalPayParking.ca, says it’s ‘way out of whack’

World Under-17 Hockey Challenge pitched for rinks in North Delta, Langley and Chilliwack

Hockey Canada-planned tournament has showcased 1,800 NHL draft picks since 1986

Surrey mom has plea deal in U.S. college admissions scandal

The Justice Department says the agreement is the result of discussions with Xiaoning Sui’s lawyers

Surrey deer carcass case closed

Investigation launched following complaint Surrey firefighter strung up deer carcass in fire hall

‘Heart and soul’ of White Rock Gymnastics to be recognized for volunteer efforts

Jenna McBain to recieve Presidents’ Award at upcoming Sport BC Awards

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Vancouver-area home sales rebound from last year as prices inch downward

2020 began with fewer homes listed for sale than is typical for this time of year

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Most Read