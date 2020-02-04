Semiahmoo Minor Hockey teams capture handful of league banners

Off the ice, atom A3 Ravens raise more than $2,600 for the Canadian Cancer Society

Semiahmoo Minor Hockey teams have been faring well on and off the ice recently, with plenty of top finishes in league play and one team raising thousands of dollars for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Taking part in Hockey Fights Cancer initiative – a longtime NHL-backed fundraising effort – the Semiahmoo’s atom A3 Ravens raised $2,645 for the cause, with some donations still to be tallied. Money-raising efforts included coaches, parents and grandparents pledging $20-per-goal donations over a two-game span on Feb. 1-2. The parents of the team’s goalies also pledged one dollar per save.

In the first game, against Cloverdale the Ravens put up eight goals, and added two more the next day against Coquitlam.

As well, proceeds from 50/50 sales were also put toward the cause.

On the ice, a slew of Semiahmoo teams finished high in league standings, with playoffs next on the horizon. Top regular-season performers included Semi’s peewee A1 team, which finished second overall and went a perfect 22-for-22 in sportsmanship points; atom A1, which lost just twice all season en route to a first-place finish in the top flight of its division; bantam A1, which finished first in its Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association division while picking up 21 of 22 sportsmanship points along the way; bantam A2, which was second in its league with a 100 per cent success rate picking up the sportsmanship bonus points; and peewee C2, which lost just once all season – by a 2-1 score.



sports@peacearchnews.com

