Semiahmoo Minor Hockey named PCAHA’s association of the year

Semiahmoo Minor Hockey Association was named the winner of PCAHA’s Fred Page Memorial Award for the 2019-‘20 season. (Semiahmoo Hockey photo)

Semiahmoo Minor Hockey has been recognized as the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association’s minor-hockey association of the year.

The Fred Page Memorial Trophy – which is for the 2019-‘20 season – is presented annually to the association “adjudged to have made an outstanding contribution to its community by providing a sound minor hockey program.”

Under normal circumstances, the award would be handed out to Semiahmoo hockey representatives at an awards luncheon, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the award was instead mailed to the organization along with a congratulatory letter.

Received this in the mail this week. Always an honour to be recognized as a leader amongst the many great associations in the ⁦@PCAHAMain⁩ pic.twitter.com/NjlSlJRIWW — SEMI Hockey (@semihockey) January 28, 2021

The letter from the PCAHA lists a number of accomplishments for Semiahmoo during the 2019-‘20 season, including the implementation of “a number of new initiatives” including a focus on skill development – using some pro hockey development staff – for its youngest players; the development of a “great crop” of volunteer coaches through a training and mentorship program; as well as the continued growth of the association’s ‘First Shift’ and ‘Second Shift’ programs.

The First Shift program is run in conjunction with the Vancouver Canucks and includes equipment, on-ice training, special experiences offered by the Canucks and is designed to help young players ‘fall in love with hockey.”

As well, the letter notes that Semiahmoo “has taken an active role in creating a culture of respect and safety” while adding that the association’s work off the ice, in the community “has set themselves apart.”

Off-ice endeavours included the Asurion Hockey Helps Community Challenge, which raised $3,250 for local charities; scholarships for graduating players; as well as a Hockey Foundation Grow The Game endowment fund, which to date has raised over $25,000.

On-ice success was also noted by the PCAHA, which included, among a long list of accomplishments, Semiahmoo’s U11 A1 and U15 A1 teams finishing first in the regular season; the U13 A1, U15 A2 and U18 A2 teams all finishing second in their respective flights; and the U13 A1 and U15 A2 teams all collecting 100 per cent of their sportsmanship points that season.



