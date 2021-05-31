Semiahmoo Minor Hockey executive director recognized for work during COVID-19 pandemic

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, longtime Semiahmoo Minor Hockey executive Dave Newson has been recognized for his efforts for leading the return-to-play efforts for local associations.

On the weekend, the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association named Newson – as well as Vancouver Thunderbirds Minor Hockey executive Tanya Foley – as winners of the President’s Service Award for their “significant contribution to PCAHA or amateur hockey in the Lower Mainland.”

“We created a Return to Play committee and organized all of the strategy and resources and lobbying to ensure that hockey would be played in this past season,” Newson told Peace Arch News Monday via email.

“This time last year, it didn’t seem likely in many areas of the Lower Mainland, with local governments and facilities not moving to open arenas, etc.”

Congrats to Dave Newson @semihockey on being recognized with a #PCAHA President's Service Award! pic.twitter.com/YyJUuFojYu — PCAHA (@PCAHAMain) May 30, 2021

Newson has worked with Semiahmoo Minor Hockey for the last eight years – and prior to that served as hockey manager at the 2010 Winter Olympics and as coach and program director for the UBC Thunderbirds – and told PAN that everyone at the South Surrey/White Rock association was “excited about getting back to a normal season next year,” in light of the provincial government’s restart announcement last week.

