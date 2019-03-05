Semiahmoo Secondary Grade 12 student Angus Szeto competes in high school table-tennis provincial championships earlier this month at the South Surrey school. (Contributed photo)

Semiahmoo hosts high school table-tennis provincials

Hosts finish seventh in boys tournament, held earlier this month in South Surrey

Some of the top teenaged table-tennis talents in the province were at Semiahmoo Secondary earlier this month, as the South Surrey school hosted provincial championships.

On the boys side of the bracket, the overall team gold medal went to Richmond’s J.N. Burnett Secondary, with Vancouver’s St. George’s School ‘A’ team in second and Burnaby North’s ‘A’ team in bronze-medal position. In the girls tournament, Brittannia Secondary claimed top spot, York House was second and like in the boys’ draw, Burnaby North’s ‘A’ squad was third.

Semiahmoo – the only Surrey team to take part in the provincial event – placed seventh in the boys tournament.

In boys singles, Lord Byng’s Edison Huang won gold, while York House student Isabelle Xiong was the gold-medal winner in the girls event. Moscrop Secondary’s Sofia Li won the tournament’s ‘Fair Play Award.’


