Semiahmoo, Elgin Park advance to provincial basketball semifinals

Semiahmoo’s Andre Juco drives to the hoop against Centennial Secondary during a quarter-final game at BC School Sports Senior Boys 4A Basketball Championships. (Nick Greenizan photo)

A pair of South Surrey teams are still alive at B.C. School Sports High School Basketball Championships, with semifinals set for later today (Friday).

In the 4A bracket, the Semiahmoo Thunderbirds’ senior boys – who are the 16-team tournament’s seventh seed – advanced to the final four after an 86-73 upset victory over the No. 2-seeded Centennial Centaurs Thursday evening at the Langley Events Centre.

In the 3A tournament, the No. 2-ranked Elgin Park Orcas – who have yet to lose a game this season – continued their winning ways with an 88-67 victory over No. 10 St. Thomas More Collegiate in the last game of the day Wednesday. Adam Olsen led the Orcas’ offence with 26 points.

Elgin’s semifinal tilt is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday at the LEC’s Centre Court – they’ll play No. 3 seed, Duchess Park, with the winner earning a spot in Saturday night’s championship game, which is set for 6 p.m. at the LEC’s Arena Bowl court.

Semiahmoo, meanwhile, will square off Friday night, at 8:45 p.m., against No. 2 Vancouver College – the second time in as many days that the South Surrey school will play a higher ranked opponent. The winner will advance to Saturday night’s final – which tips off at 8:15 p.m. – against either Walnut Grove or Burnaby South.

Both Walnut Grove and Burnaby South made it to semifinals after upset wins Thursday. Burnaby South, the No. 5 seed, defeated No. 4 Kelowna to advance, while Langley’s Walnut Grove, seeded eighth, pulled off the upset of the tournament so far, defeated No. 1 seed St. George’s, 94-92 in overtime.

At the 2A level, Southridge Storm lost their quarter-final game Thursday 64-41 to Westsyde (Kamloops).

For full results and schedules for all tournaments – 1A through 4A – visit www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com



sports@peacearchnews.com

B.C. High School BasketballSurrey