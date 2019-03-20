Semiahmoo advances to B.C. peewee hockey final against Burnaby Winter Club

A Semiahmoo Ravens and Burnaby Winter Club game Tuesday night at White Rock’s Centennial Arena – which Burnaby won 6-4 – proved to be a preview of Wednesday night’s BC Hockey Peewee Tier 1 championship final, which is set for Wednesday night. (Tom Zillich photo)

A victory by the Burnaby Winter Club Wednesday morning over the North Shore Winter Club propelled the Semiahmoo Ravens into the finals of BC Hockey Peewee Tier 1 provincial championships before the latter squad could even play their final round-robin game.

The Ravens hit the ice Wednesday afternoon at White Rock’s Centennial Arena against Prince George, winning 9-1, to close out the round-robin portion of the four-day tournament, but regardless of the outcome, the host squad was guaranteed a spot in the gold-medal game.

The final is set for tonight (Wednesday), 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Arena.

Burnaby – who handed the Ravens their only loss of the week, 6-4 on Tuesday – earned its place atop the standings, and in the final, after its 8-6 win over North Shore.

That result meant the Ravens were locked into second place; a win over Prince George vaulted them over North Shore into sole possession of the second spot, but even a loss would have left the two teams tied with identical records, and Semiahmoo held the tie-breaker advantage by virtue of a 7-1 win Sunday over the North Van club.

On Monday, Semiahmoo defeated Kelowna 3-2, roaring back from an early 2-0 deficit. The come-from-behind win gained further importance in light of the loss to BWC the next day.

Having two losses would have kept the Ravens out of title contention.

With identical records through Tuesday, the head-to-head matchup between the two winter clubs Wednesday served as a do-or-die game, with the winner earning a finals berth.


