Bayside Shark Emily Elam (centre) bursts through a group of players and tackles a Cowichan-Westshore player during women’s Div. 1 rugby action earlier this month. Cowichan won the game 29-25. (Don Wright photo)

Second half of rugby season in full swing in South Surrey

Bayside Shark and Surrey Beaver men’s and women’s rugby teams on pitch this weekend

Men’s and women’s rugby is back in full swing on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, as the second half of the BC Rugby season kicked off this month.

The Bayside Sharks women’s Div. 1 team opened its schedule earlier this month, losing a game to Cowichan-Lakeshore 29-25.

Participation in the women’s program has grown enough that the Sharks now have two squads, coach Liam Beaulieu told Peace Arch News.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Bayside club,” he said.

The Sharks are back in action this weekend, with the first-division women taking on Meralomas Saturday, 11:15 a.m. at Connaught Park in Vancouver. Bayside’s second-division women’s team is next on the pitch Feb. 23, when they’ll host Vancouver Rowing Club at South Surrey Athletic Park.

Bayside’s top men’s team, meanwhile, is off the field this weekend as well, returning to action Feb. 23 at New Westminster’s Hume Park against United Rugby Club. The Sharks’ second-division side plays Saturday in Vancouver against Scribes RFC, while the thirds will head to Maple Ridge Saturday afternoon to take on Ridge Meadows.

Also this Saturday, all three Surrey Beavers men’s teams – from first to third division – will host games at Sullivan Park. The first and second teams will play the Brit Lions, while Surrey’s thirds will take on Vancouver Rowing Club.

Previous story
South Surrey ringette trio lead Coquitlam team to tournament gold
Next story
Canadian Special Olympics athlete to play at NBA all-star weekend

Just Posted

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP believe Cloverdale pellet gun incidents are ‘linked’

The incidents both happened in February just blocks apart

Wellness Warrior event planned for South Surrey

Wellness event to be hosted by First Nations Health Authority and Surrey School District

VIDEO: 63 years in, an upbeat youth pipe band continues to sound off in Surrey

White Spot Pipe Band rehearsals are Monday nights in Fraser Heights

Police release list of 10 worst crash locations in Delta

Police say there was a 12-per-cent decrease in crashes from 2017 to 2018

Surrey approves additional 47 taxi licences

In September 2018, the Passenger Transportation Board allowed companies to expand fleets by 15%

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

VIDEO: Two-legged Abbotsford dog needs prosthetic leg

Roo jumps like a Kangaroo and sits like a human, but owners hope new leg will help the Iranian-born dog

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

Sex offender on the lam from Vancouver may be heading for Winnipeg

Police said Joseph Davis has purchased a vehicle and is believed to be heading east

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Most Read