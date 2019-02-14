Second half of rugby season in full swing in South Surrey

Bayside Shark and Surrey Beaver men’s and women’s rugby teams on pitch this weekend

Men’s and women’s rugby is back in full swing on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, as the second half of the BC Rugby season kicked off this month.

The Bayside Sharks women’s Div. 1 team opened its schedule earlier this month, losing a game to Cowichan-Lakeshore 29-25.

Participation in the women’s program has grown enough that the Sharks now have two squads, coach Liam Beaulieu told Peace Arch News.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Bayside club,” he said.

The Sharks are back in action this weekend, with the first-division women taking on Meralomas Saturday, 11:15 a.m. at Connaught Park in Vancouver. Bayside’s second-division women’s team is next on the pitch Feb. 23, when they’ll host Vancouver Rowing Club at South Surrey Athletic Park.

Bayside’s top men’s team, meanwhile, is off the field this weekend as well, returning to action Feb. 23 at New Westminster’s Hume Park against United Rugby Club. The Sharks’ second-division side plays Saturday in Vancouver against Scribes RFC, while the thirds will head to Maple Ridge Saturday afternoon to take on Ridge Meadows.

Also this Saturday, all three Surrey Beavers men’s teams – from first to third division – will host games at Sullivan Park. The first and second teams will play the Brit Lions, while Surrey’s thirds will take on Vancouver Rowing Club.