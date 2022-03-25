Sheldon Dries (left) and Spencer Martin celebrate a Canucks 4-1 win in San Jose on Thursday (March 24). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Sheldon Dries (left) and Spencer Martin celebrate a Canucks 4-1 win in San Jose on Thursday (March 24). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Scorching hot Abbotsford Canucks extend win streak to four games

Abbotsford has now moved into third place after winning five of the last six

The Abbotsford Canucks continued their excellent adventure in California with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Barracuda on Thursday (March 24).

The scorching hot Canucks have won four straight and have points in five of their last six.

The streak has elevated Abbotsford to third in the Pacific Division.

The Canucks got going thanks to the two Sheldon’s. Rempal opened the scoring at 6:54 of the first period and just over two minutes later Dries made it 2-0. The goals were Rempal’s 25th and Dries’ 32nd on the season.

The Barracuda got on the board at 7:22 of the second period, but the Canucks got goals from Yushiroh Hirano on the power play and Madison Bowey on an empty net in the third period to earn the 4-1 win.

Spencer Martin had another strong game in goal for Abbotsford, making 32 saves to collect his 16th win on the season. Martin’s numbers continue to be impressive, as he has a record of 16-3-2, three shutouts, a goals against average of 2.37 and a save percentage of .918.

Bowey, Dries and Rempal all led the Canucks with three shots apiece, but Abbotsford was out shot 33-18 in the game.

Thursday’s game was played in the Solar4America Ice Arena, as the Sharks regular home the SAP Centre was unavailable. Attendance at the small rink was a reported 1,289.

The Canucks close out the road trip tonight (Friday) in Stockton to battle the Heat. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.

The team will be playing without forward Will Lockwood, who was called up to Vancouver.

Abbotsford’s record now improves to 30-19-4-1 and they sit in third in the Pacific Division. The team’s point percentage has now jumped to .605 due to the recent win streak.

The Canucks return home for games against the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday (March 29) and Wednesday (March 30).

