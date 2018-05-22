School ball hockey teams battle for B.C. title in Surrey this weekend

The provincial high school ball hockey championships will be played in Surrey this coming weekend.

Sixteen teams are in the tourney at North Surrey Recreation Centre from Friday to Sunday (May 25-27), at 10275 City Parkway.

“It’s the only organized high school league of its kind in the world,” Mike Schweighardt, a league official, told the Now-Leader on Tuesday.

Surrey-based Sullivan Heights Stars are in a tourney-opening game at 9 a.m. Friday, with Southpointe Titans as the “home” team on Rink 1. At the same time, Pitt Meadows Maurauders take on Delview Raiders on Rink 2.

Other Surrey teams in the tourney include Enver Creek Cougars, Fleetwood Park Dragons, Queen Elizabeth Royals, L.A. Matheson Mustangs and Panorama Ridge Thunder. North Delta’s Burnsview Griffins and Seaquam Seahawks are also in the hunt for a provincial title, in addition to Delview Raiders.

The schedule is posted on the British Columbia Ball Hockey Association website (bcbha.com). The final game will be played at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Games will be two 18 minute stop-time periods in length. “There will be no overtime in round-robin play,” notes a Game Rules section on the association website. “10-minute sudden-death overtime shall be used in all playoff games other than finals, which shall have a maximum of 2 x 10 minute periods. Shoot-outs shall follow overtime periods when necessary, with five players from each team shooting, and if still tied 1 player from each team shall shoot until tie broken.”