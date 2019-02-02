Scholarship to remember Maple Ridge man who died playing hockey

A second scholarship is being created to honour the memory of Noah Trulsen, the young man from Maple Ridge who died while playing rec hockey last fall.

Trulsen was just 22 when he was injured in a men’s ‘beer league’ hockey game in Langley in October 2018. He tripped, fell head first into the boards and suffered a fatal injury.

He was the middle son in one of Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey’s well-known hockey families, adn the sudden death send shock waves across the Lower Mainland hockey community. Even former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Kevin Bieksa, Trulsen’s favourite player, sent his condolences.

My deepest condolences to Noah Trulsen’s family in Maple Ridge, BC. Noah passed away Oct 4th while playing men’s league hockey, falling awkwardly into the boards. The hockey world is mourning with you 💔@eboileau36 @bieksallent16 pic.twitter.com/WjejiYr1HH — Kevin Bieksa (@kbieksa3) October 6, 2018

The Noah Trulsen Hockey Memorial Fund was created, with proceeds used to create a local $1,200 annual bursary for a Ridge Meadows hockey player pursing a career in the trades. Trulsen had recently completed the fourth year of a post-secondary red seal electrical training program.

Now a second scholarship is being created in his name, and a fundraiser is being held on Feb. 22 at Boomers Bar and Grill, at Planet Ice Coquitlam (2300 Rocket Way). A Night for Noah will be a $25 burner and beer event, with a 50/50, silent auction, live music and dancing.

His mother Lorraine Trulsen has friends in the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association, as she was a league manager for the Fraser Valley North region for five years, and worked for Pacific Coast for seven. Some of those regional hockey friends have organized the new scholarship.

“I’m absolutely thrilled. There are so many people supporting us,” said Lorraine. “This is important for us, and it would have been important to Noah. He was always helping people, and now there are these scholarships in his name.”

All of the proceeds will go toward a new bursary for a juvenile C hockey player. The goal is to have the award be $1,000, for players in the Fraser Valley North hockey associations.

“Juvenile C is close to our hearts,” Lorraine said, noting that is an age where players are 18-20, and want to keep playing minor hockey with their buddies.

“Those kids who play juvenile C are the kids who truly love the game.”

The fundraiser is designed to be a great event for hockey fans, with auction items including tickets to a Vancouver Canucks game in the 500 Club seats which include food, and a signed Bo Horvat jersey.

There will also be Boston Bruins memorabilia, including pucks signed by star forward David Pastrnak and fan favourite Jake Debrusk, and a jersey and stick signed by this year’s team. There will also be many other items.

Anyone needing tickets can contact lktrulsen@hotmail.com