Team Brown skip Corryn Brown throws a rock during the 2019 Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship Final Feb. 3 in Quesnel. The Kamloops/Royal City-based team won silver at the provincials after falling 7-4 to Team Wark. Lindsay Chung photo

Saskatchewan and B.C. reach championship round at Scotties

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B

Host Saskatchewan is moving on to the championship round at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Robyn Silvernagle secured the final spot in Pool A with a 9-7 victory over New Brunswick’s Andrea Crawford on Thursday morning.

Crawford was light with her final throw of the extra end, giving Silvernagle the winning deuce.

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B with a 5-4 tiebreaker win over Nova Scotia’s Mary-Anne Arsenault.

The top four teams in each pool advanced to the championship round starting Thursday afternoon.

The playoffs begin Saturday and the final is set for Sunday at Mosaic Place.

The Canadian Press

