(File Photo)

(File Photo)

Sandpiper Golf Course tapped as PGA B.C. tournament stop

Sandpiper is one of three Lower Mainland courses on the 2022 tourney circuit

Golf courses across B.C. are gearing up for the 2022 championship season.

The PGA of B.C. recently announced they will hold all eight traditional championship events this year. This includes a visit to Sandpiper Golf Course for the Assistants’ and Seniors’ Championship on June 13 and 14, the second tournament event of the year.

Sandpiper is one of three golf course in the Lower Mainland to host a PGA tournament this year; there will be three events on Vancouver Island and two events in the Interior.

READ ALSO: Fundraiser golf tournament raises $74,000 for Fraser Valley hospitals

Since 1951, the Assistants’ Championship has been open to all PGA members serving in non-executive and non-head roles in the PGA of B.C. The reigning assistants’ champion is Connar Kozak of the Okanagan Golf Club with a final score of 134 (-10). Bryn Parry is the current record-holder for most Assistants’ Championship titles with five trophies (the most recent being in 2017), and Gerry Chatelain is the only player to win three consecutive titles from 1972 to 1974.

READ ALSO: Harrison youth golfer on the Vancouver Golf Tour

The Seniors Championship was created in 1995, but accolades for the top 50-and-older player predates the standalone tournament by several years. The reigning seniors champion and most recent winner of the Ben Colk trophy is Rob Anderson of Kelowna Golf and Country Club with a final score of 138 (-6).

Greg Pidlaski is the only PGA of B.C. golfer to take the title four times and is currently the all-time title leader.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizGolfHarrison Hot SpringsLocal Sports

Previous story
Canucks make deadline deals with eyes on the future
Next story
Fleury heads to Wild, but most big trades completed long before NHL deadline day

Just Posted

A Canadian Pacific locomotive. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Surrey Board of Trade ask feds to declare rail essential service as CP strike halts

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines

For a third straight year, the Tour de White Rock – and BC Superweek cycling series in its entirety – has been cancelled. (Scott Robarts/BC Superweek photo)
Tour de White Rock cancelled for third straight summer

Powerlifter Sumeet Sharma wears the gold medal he won for bench press at the North American Powerlifting Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, last fall. Sharma has started a new fundraising initiative in support of Ukraine. (Photo submitted: Sumeet Sharma)
Powerlifter starts fundraiser for Ukraine