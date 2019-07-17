Sagging Whitecaps crushed 4-0 by New England

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Diego Fagundez, Carles Gil and Teal Bunbury scored during a late eight-minute stretch and the New England Revolution beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 on Wednesday night.
New England (7-8-6) extended its undefeated streak to nine matches — the club’s longest stretch without a defeat since the start of the 2015 season. Vancouver (4-10-8) fell for the fourth consecutive game.
Gustavo Bou highlighted the first half with a one-touch finish of a corner kick in his MLS debut to give New England a 1-0 lead just before halftime.
Fagundez made it 2-0 in the 82nd minute by heading home Cristian Penilla’s cross for his first goal of the season. It moved him into a tie for second on New England’s career goal-scoring list. Gil added a goal four minutes later with a shot from the edge of the 18-yard box and Bunbury scored from close range for his seventh goal in eight games.
