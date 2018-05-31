‘Rugged Maniac’ race returns to Surrey this summer

Cloverdale Fairgrounds will play host to another Rugged Maniac event on July 14, as the “Vancouver” edition of the obstacle race.

Held at venues across Canada and the United States, the event features five kilometres of track and 25 obstacles. Participants crawl under fencing, climb over high towers, trudge through ponds and race through a spit of fire.

In Cloverdale, the race was first held in 2015.

This year, for the early-bird price of $79 plus taxes, participants will receive a cotton T-shirt, a racer medal, free photos and one free beer. Details are posted at ruggedmaniac.com/events/vancouver.

“Picture this: You arrive at Cloverdale Fairgrounds on July 14th with a carload of your most adventurous friends,” says a post on the event website. “As you step out you notice the people around you admiring your group’s coordinated ‘Avengers-in-bathing-suits’ costumes and your on-point Hulk-green body paint. In the festival, people are already riding the mechanical bull and playing beach volleyball (Rugged Maniac is definitely more than just a mud run), but you’re more interested in the stein-hoisting contest on the main stage. You make a note to sign up for that and the pie-eating contest after you run. You see obstacles in the distance – mud-covered people jumping over fire, bouncing on trampolines, rocketing down a huge water slide – and your surging excitement confirms what you already knew: Today is going to be awesome!”