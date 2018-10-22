Rugby players raise $15K during ‘Ruck for the Cure’ in Surrey

Surrey Beavers rugby players in a group photo during the organization’s Ruck for The Cure fundraising event Saturday (Oct. 20) at Sullivan Heights Park in Surrey. (Photo: Twitter.com/beaversrugby)

The Surrey Beavers rugby club took a leap over the $100,000 mark with its annual “Ruck for the Cure” fundraising day last Saturday (Oct. 20) at Sullivan Heights Park.

Over the past seven years, more than $110,000 has been raised during the special event, with close to $15,000 generated this year alone.

On Saturday, the park on 64th Avenue was full of rugby action from around 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by silent and live auctions, “team boat races” and other events in the clubhouse, dubbed “The Beaverlodge.”

Saturday saw another successful fundraiser held by #beaversrugby 15k+ raised from the #ruckforthecure fundraiser held by the Surrey based rugby club. Well done to everyone that was involved and made the event another huge success. @BCRugbyNews @bcrugbyunion @SurreyNowLeader pic.twitter.com/X9oBnqqU7R — Surrey Beavers Rugby (@BeaversRugby) October 22, 2018

A showcase game at 2:30 p.m. had the club’s first-division team wearing cancer awareness-themed jerseys.

“Each jersey in this special set was sponsored by a generous individual and/or business that made this fundraising event possible,” the rugby club’s website explained. “There will be delicious Triple O’s Original burgers available to purchase by donation to keep all the fans satisfied while they enjoy watching the Surrey Beaver men play rugby.”

6 #ruckforthecures on the clubhouse wall. Time to add to that legacy today! 7th Annual Ruck for The Cure is here. Let's raise some $$$ and play some rugby! #ruckcancer @BCRugbyNews @bcrugbyunion @SurreyNowLeader @cancersocietybc pic.twitter.com/S0rE1oHzZj — Surrey Beavers Rugby (@BeaversRugby) October 20, 2018

After the game, the jerseys were washed and then auctioned off that evening.

“All proceeds from the day will go to the Canadian Cancer Society and to a local family affected by cancer,” says a post at beaversrugby.com. “There will be Canadian Cancer Society volunteers on hand to take donation payments via a point-of-sale machine, and cash/check will both be accepted on the day too. Also keep in mind, same-day donation payments are not required for larger donation amounts and can be submitted via online donation at a later date.”



