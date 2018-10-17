Rugby jerseys worn, washed and auctioned in Surrey following special day of games

Beavers’ annual Ruck for The Cure fundraiser for cancer society held at Sullivan Heights Park

Action during the Surrey Beavers’ Ruck for the Cure day of rugby games and fundraising in 2016, at Sullivan Heights Park. (File photo: Boaz Joseph)

The Surrey Beavers rugby club looks to leap over the $100,000 mark with its annual “Ruck for the Cure” fundraising day this Saturday (Oct. 20) at Sullivan Heights Park.

Over the past six years, more than $95,000 has been raised during the special event.

On Saturday, the park on 64th Avenue will be full of rugby action from around 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with silent and live auctions, “team boat races” and other events to follow in the clubhouse, dubbed “The Beaverlodge.”

“The club hopes this will be their biggest event to date!” says an event post at beaversrugby.com.

“Help us make cancer history!”

A showcase game at 2:30 p.m. will have the club’s first-division team wearing cancer awareness-themed jerseys.

“Each jersey in this special set was sponsored by a generous individual and/or business that made this fundraising event possible,” the website explains. “There will be delicious Triple O’s Original burgers available to purchase by donation to keep all the fans satisfied while they enjoy watching the Surrey Beaver men play rugby.”

After the game, the jerseys will be washed and then auctioned off later that evening.

“There will be plenty of complimentary food back at the Beaverlodge where plenty of raffle prizes and silent auction items will be available to take home,” notes the website post.

“All proceeds from the day will go to the Canadian Cancer Society and to a local family affected by cancer. There will be Canadian Cancer Society volunteers on hand to take donation payments via a point-of-sale machine, and cash/check will both be accepted on the day too. Also keep in mind, same-day donation payments are not required for larger donation amounts and can be submitted via online donation at a later date.”

The Ruck for the Cure schedule for 2018, at Sullivan Heights Park (6322 144 St., Surrey):

SBAA 3rd Division Men vs Chilliwack RFC: 11:15AM

SBAA 2nd Division Men vs United RC: 12:45PM

SBAA 1st Division Men vs United RC: 2:30PM

At The Beaverlodge:

Doors open: 4:00PM

Silent Auction: 4:30PM – 8:30PM

Food Served: 5:30PM

Team Boat Races: 6:00PM

Live Auction: 6:45PM – 8:30PM



