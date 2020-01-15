Bye the Sea Bonspiel event chair, Martha McArthur (left) is joined by Jenny and Bette Hutchinson, a senior retirement counselor from Peninsula Retirement Residence – the signature sponsor of the bonspiel – in presenting a door prize to winner Cathy Chapman of Langley. (Contributed photo)

Royal City rink wins White Rock’s Bye the Sea curling bonspiel

Annual senior ladies curling competition hosted by Peace Arch Curling Club

A curling team from New Westminster’s Royal City Curling Club has claimed top spot at White Rock’s annual Bye the Sea Senior Ladies Bonspiel.

The three-day competition was held Jan. 10-12 at the Peace Arch Curling Centre, with the Mychaluk rink taking top prize, going undefeated along the way. In second place was a Peace Arch team skipped by Judy Skinner, and also including third Martha McArthur, second Gayle Morrow and lead Wendy Cantin.

The Klebe rink from Chilliwack placed third.

“Friendly competition prevailed and fun was had by all,” a news release announcing the winners noted.

In total, 64 curlers – making up a total of 16 teams – took part in the bonspiel, with teams coming from throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, and from as far out as Gibsons.

At a wind-up luncheon, curlers were joined by guest speaker Jenny Bakken, a Semiahmoo Peninsula resident and curler who regaled the audience with stories of curling in the small village of Forest Grove, just outside of 100 Mile House.

“We curled on natural ice,” she told the group. “It was indoors, but the ice was frozen by nature. Ours was the last natural-ice curling facility in B.C.”

The Peace Arch Curling Club is currently on the lookout for new curlers of all ages. For more information, visit www.peacearchcurling.com or call 604-531-0244.


