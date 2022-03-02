Rookie of the Year award for Surrey’s high-scoring MacGillivray, with Delta Ice Hawks

Surrey’s Dalton MacGillivray is the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s Rookie of the Year.

The Cloverdale-raised forward scored 30 goals for Delta Ice Hawks this season. He added 40 assists in 36 games played, for 70 points on the season.

In the first round of playoffs against Richmond Sockeyes, MacGillivray added two goals and four assists during a seven-game series won by Delta.

Listed at five-foot-nine, the left-shot forward, 17, has brought offensive skills and an abrasive, high-tempo playing style to the Ice Hawks this season.

Next hockey season, MacGillivray has committed to the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs, and has this season dressed for some games with the Valley team, as a call-up.

We'd like to announce our second award winner of the day. The #PJHLBC Rookie of the Year award goes to…@deltaicehawks Dalton MacGillivray pic.twitter.com/r3arRCK0tq — PJHL (@ThePJHL) March 1, 2022

Hawks players Dalton MacGillivray and Merik Erickson played AGAINST each other in the BCHL last night! Congrats to Dalton on scoring again and Merik on making his BCHL debut in relief! #DeltaHawkey pic.twitter.com/zhy8wLY0R0 — Delta Ice Hawks (@deltaicehawks) February 6, 2022

More of this please🤩 2022/23 Chief and AP Dalton MacGillivray scores his second of the season! 4-0 #ChwkChiefs pic.twitter.com/rVWYXIqrQ4 — Chilliwack Chiefs (@Chiefs_Hockey) February 5, 2022

Delta Ice Hawks now battle White Rock Whalers in one PJHL conference final, after the Whalers took down North Vancouver Wolf Pack in a six-game playoff series.

The series starts Saturday, March 5 at White Rock’s Centennial Arena, starting at 7:30 p.m., followed by games at Ladner Leisure Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday (March 8-9) and back at Centennial on Saturday, March 12. The “if needed” games for the playoff series are scheduled for March 13 at LLC, March 15 at Centennial and March 16 back in Ladner.

The junior ‘B’ league’s other conference final has Langley Trappers playing Ridge Meadows Flames. Schedules are posted to pjhl.net.

Meantime, other PJHL award winners this season include Mission Outlaws’ Brayden Stewart (most improved), the Flames’ Jack Steffans (most sportsmanlike) and the Sockeyes’ Easton Elmer (most inspirational).



