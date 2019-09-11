Photo posted to the Anarchy Angels roller derby team’s Facebook page.

Roller derby league looks for new skaters at ‘Punch And Pie’ night in Surrey

‘We can lend you the gear, teach you how to skate and whip you into shape,’ association says

Have what it takes to be a roller derby king or queen?

To find out, the Greater Vancouver Roller Derby Association wants to lure people to a Cloverdale-area building with servings of punch and pie on Sunday, Sept. 23.

That evening, the organization will host its annual Punch And Pie Roller Derby Info Night at the fairgrounds’ Alice McKay Building (6050A 60th St.), from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

At the “Q & A demo night,” the association is searching for skaters, refs and volunteers – no experience necessary.

“Ask skaters questions and watch a roller derby demonstration,” the event notice says. “Loaner skates and protective gear are available to try. Let’s get you rolling! Punch and pie will be served.”

To join, skaters must be 18 years of age or older.

“We can lend you the gear, teach you how to skate and whip you into shape – the first step is attending this once a year event!” says a Facebook event post.

The association’s teams include Vancouver Murder, Doomsday Bunnies, Anarchy Angels and Smokin’ Laces, according to info posted to gvrda.com/teams.

• RELATED STORY: Anarchy Angels in roller derby games at Cloverdale rink, from May 2019.

