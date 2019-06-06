White Rock Tritons Matt Rachman, Corbin Smith, Terrell Rogers, Ryan Dauphinee and Caleb Kaufmann have all committed to post-secondary baseball teams next season. (White Rock Tritons photo)

Rogers pitches Tritons to victory over Whalley Chiefs

Terrell Rogers strikes out nine in complete-game shutout in PCPBL action

Led by senior left-hander Terrell Rogers, the White Rock Tritons defeated the Whalley Chiefs Tuesday night, giving the South Surrey team a much-needed victory in their last league game for more than a week.

The South Surrey-based BC Premier Baseball League team defeated their north Surrey rivals 5-0 at home Tuesday, on the strength of a pitching performance from Rogers, who went the distance on the mound, striking out nine while scattering just a pair of hits and allowing zero runs.

He got through six-and-two-thirds innings of work on just 91 pitches.

Offensively, the Tritons didn’t give Rogers much run support to work with until the fourth inning when, with the team holding onto a slim 1-0 lead, they posted four more runs on the board.

The Tritons sent eight batters to the plate in the inning, and scored runs after a series of walks, singles and an error by the Chiefs’ pitcher.

With Tuesday’s game in the books, the Tritons – who currently sport a 10-22 win-loss record in league play – won’t play another BCPBL league game until Wednesday, June 12, when they host the visiting Abbotsford Cardinals.

In the meantime, it’s tournament season for the Tritons. Beginning today (Thursday), the Tritons are taking part in the 2019 Langley Blaze Invitational – which the Tritons will co-host at South Surrey Athletic Park. The tournament wraps up Sunday in Langley.

College commitments

On the same day he pitched his complete-game shutout, Rogers was one of five Tritons to announce college commitments for next season.

Prior to the game, the Tritons announced that three players – Rogers, Corbin Smith and Ryan Dauphinee – would all play next season at Douglas College, while Matt Rachman has committed to McGill University and Caleb Kaufman to the Concordia University Stingers.


