Rocky Mountain high: Surrey’s Burzan picked in NHL draft by Colorado Avalanche

Guildford-raised forward currently in WHL with Brandon Wheat Kings

Surrey’s Luka Burzan in action with the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings. (Photo: Brandi Pollock/Wheat Kings)

It took a year longer than he wanted, but Surrey’s Luka Burzan has been selected in the NHL Entry Draft.

At Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Saturday, in the sixth round of the draft, the Guildford-raised forward was picked 171st overall by Colorado Avalanche.

It’s been a good week for Burzan, who on Wednesday was among 43 players invited to wear the Maple Leaf at Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Summer Development Camp, held from July 27 to Aug. 4 in Plymouth, Mich.

Burzan, 19, has spent the last three seasons in the Western Hockey League with Brandon Wheat Kings and Moose Jaw Warriors.

In the 2018-19 season, the six-foot-one Burzan had 78 points (40 goals, 38 assists) in 68 games for Brandon.

Heading into the NHL Entry Draft a year ago, Burzan was ranked 58th by the International Scouting Service (ISS), and NHL Central Skating had him pegged 91st among North American skaters.

But no team picked him in June of 2018, giving Burzan motivation to show his stuff over the past hockey season with the Wheat Kings.

You got a good one on and off the ice in Luka Burzan @Avalanche! pic.twitter.com/14VwsdMiDK — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) June 22, 2019

#avs staying in the west and take Brandon wheat kings fwd Luka Burzan. OA. Very meat and potatoes guys, does everything good. Broke out this past year, was a highly thought of bantum draft pick a few years ago. — Luke (@JCLCommodities) June 22, 2019

