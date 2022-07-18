Renovated pickleball courts officially open at White Rock’s Centennial Park

White Rock Pickleball Association president Debbie Lawrance (left) and White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker cut the ribbon marking the official opening of renovated pickleball courts at Centennial Park. (Contributed photo)

Semiahmoo Peninsula pickleball enthusiasts have a newly renovated place to play, after the City of White Rock officially opened its pickleball courts at Centennial Park last week.

An official unveiling event and ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday, July 13 and featured local pickleball players – including Debbie Lawrance, president of the White Rock Pickleball Association – as well as White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker and members of city council.

As part of the project, the pickleball courts were cleaned, resurfaced and pickleball lines were painted; mid-court dividers were installed to separate the courts into groups, and permanent pickleball posts and nets were installed. As well, new landscaping was planted and picnic tables added to the area surrounding the courts.

“White Rock is home to many pickleball enthusiasts, including White Rock Pickleball, and the advocacy of these players has been a key driver in the remarkable growth in popularity of pickleball in our city,” said Walker.

“Pickleball is a very social sport that keeps people connected. These improvements to our pickleball facilities are certain to be very well utilized.”



