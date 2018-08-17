The White Rock Renegades ‘02 pose for a photo with Team Japan during last month’s Canada Cup. (White Rock Renegades photo)

Renegades ‘02 undefeated through two days at softball nationals

White Rock ‘04 and ‘05 squads also at Canadian championships in Montreal

The White Rock Renegades ‘02 are putting on quite a show so far at U16 girls national softball championships in Winnipeg.

Through the first two days of action at the tournament – which began Wednesday – the U16 squad is a perfect 4-0, with victories over Ontario’s Vaughan Vikings ‘02, B.C.’s Fraser Valley Fusion 2002A, the Winnipeg Lightning and the Saskatoon Hustlers.

Today, the Semiahmoo Peninsula squad – which entered the tournament as the B.C.’s top seed – squares off against Alberta’s Rivercity Hornets, at 10 a.m. Pacific time, and at 5 p.m. they’ll take to the field against the host team, Smitty’s Terminators.

Two more White Rock teams – the Renegades ‘04 and Renegades ‘05 – are in Montreal this week, at U14 nationals.

Both teams opened the round-robin portion of the tournament Wednesday with losses – the 2004-born team lost 5-4 to Manitoba’s Central Energy, while the ‘05 crew fell 4-1 to Saskatchewan’s Prince Albert Aces.

The ’04s lost their second game as well, to the Victoria Devils, but rebounded Thursday afternoon with a win over Ontario’s Windsor Wildcats.

The 2005 ‘Gades also sit with a 1-2 record heading into Friday’s games. Their win game Thursday evening, 10-0 over Nova Scotia’s Sackville Surge Crush.

Today, the ’04s battle the Kitchener Klassics and the Saskatoon Hustlers, while the younger White Rock team faces the Port Perry Angels and Lucan-Ilderton Athletics, both from Ontario.

Both the U16 and U14 tournaments wrap up Sunday.

Last week, the U19 national softball championships were held in South Surrey.

