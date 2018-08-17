Renegades ‘02 undefeated through two days at softball nationals

White Rock ‘04 and ‘05 squads also at Canadian championships in Montreal

The White Rock Renegades ‘02 pose for a photo with Team Japan during last month’s Canada Cup. (White Rock Renegades photo)

The White Rock Renegades ‘02 are putting on quite a show so far at U16 girls national softball championships in Winnipeg.

Through the first two days of action at the tournament – which began Wednesday – the U16 squad is a perfect 4-0, with victories over Ontario’s Vaughan Vikings ‘02, B.C.’s Fraser Valley Fusion 2002A, the Winnipeg Lightning and the Saskatoon Hustlers.

Today, the Semiahmoo Peninsula squad – which entered the tournament as the B.C.’s top seed – squares off against Alberta’s Rivercity Hornets, at 10 a.m. Pacific time, and at 5 p.m. they’ll take to the field against the host team, Smitty’s Terminators.

Two more White Rock teams – the Renegades ‘04 and Renegades ‘05 – are in Montreal this week, at U14 nationals.

Both teams opened the round-robin portion of the tournament Wednesday with losses – the 2004-born team lost 5-4 to Manitoba’s Central Energy, while the ‘05 crew fell 4-1 to Saskatchewan’s Prince Albert Aces.

The ’04s lost their second game as well, to the Victoria Devils, but rebounded Thursday afternoon with a win over Ontario’s Windsor Wildcats.

The 2005 ‘Gades also sit with a 1-2 record heading into Friday’s games. Their win game Thursday evening, 10-0 over Nova Scotia’s Sackville Surge Crush.

Today, the ’04s battle the Kitchener Klassics and the Saskatoon Hustlers, while the younger White Rock team faces the Port Perry Angels and Lucan-Ilderton Athletics, both from Ontario.

Both the U16 and U14 tournaments wrap up Sunday.

Last week, the U19 national softball championships were held in South Surrey.