Sven Donaldson competes in the hammer throw during the 2019 B.C. 55-Plus Games in Kelowna. (Robert Huth/B.C. 55-Plus Games photo)

Registration opens soon for BC 55+ Games in Richmond

2020 55+ Games have been officially scheduled for Sept. 15 to 19

That gold medal you’ve dreamed about could be on your horizon.

The 2020 55+ Games have been officially scheduled for Sept. 15 to 19 in Richmond and the Richmond Host Society is working hard to build on the success of last year’s event, which featured more than 4,000 participants. Participant registration opens on March 1.

A diverse range of individual and team sports and games includes 8-ball, archery, badminton, bocce, bridge, carpet bowling, cribbage, darts, dragon boat racing, five-pin bowling, floor curling, golf, hockey and horseshoes.

There’s also ice curling, karate, lawn bowling, pickleball, slo-pitch, snooker, soccer, swimming, table tennis, track and field, trapshooting and whist.

READ ALSO: 55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

“A century ago, ‘The Roaring Twenties’ was the dawn of a new age,” Jim Lamond, president of the Richmond 2020 55+ BCD Games Society said in a media release. “Welcome in a new era of innovation, opportunity and excitement. Feel the sheer joy of living life to the full. Come play in Richmond’s superb sports facilities in a supportive, diverse community. We welcome all of B.C. to come and enjoy the roaring Twenties.”

The 55+ BC Games, which are presented annually to different communities by the BC Games Senior Society, were also hosted by Richmond in 2009, with more than 3,800 people participating. The Games are an important part of the B.C. sports system and the largest annual multi-sport gathering in the province, Lamond said. They also provide an opportunity to celebrate sport and active living with other participants from throughout the province, as well as highlight the hospitality of the host city.

“The 55+ BC Games is a fantastic event that gives older adults the chance to get together and compete against people in their age class,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “I’m proud our government supports these Games, which inspire people to pursue life-long physical activity. With thousands of participants and spectators, the Games will also bring great tourism and economic benefits to the City of Richmond.”

More than 1,200 volunteers are required to stage and deliver the Games, which attracts about 3,600 participants a year.

For more information on the event or to register, visit 55plusbcgames.org.

Check out 55plusbcgames.org/richmond2020richmond-volunteer for more information on volunteering.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Recharged Sharks aim for playoffs after ‘well-earned’ break
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants make it nine straight

Just Posted

Traffic ‘snarled’ after vehicle collision in Newton

No injuries reported

Recharged Sharks aim for playoffs after ‘well-earned’ break

Bayside rugby club mixes youth with returning veterans in quest for men’s Div. 1 title

Pedestrian fatality in Surrey

Police are investigating at 183 Street and Highway 10

Police watchdog seeking witnesses to Surrey arrest

It happened in a McDonald’s parking lot in Guildford on Jan. 18, at 152nd Street and 102A Avenue, at about 1 a.m.

Guilty plea for one of two youth charged in August attack on White Rock senior

Trial dates for co-accused to be set Feb. 19; trial for linked stabbing death to begin January 2021

VIDEO: Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say Coastal GasLink does not have authority to go through their lands

Registration opens soon for BC 55+ Games in Richmond

2020 55+ Games have been officially scheduled for Sept. 15 to 19

Trudeau confers with cabinet ministers as rail blockades continue

The Trudeau government has been criticized for not doing more to end the blockades

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants make it nine straight

Roman scores hat trick as team dominates Seattle

Homicide team investigating after body found in Abbotsford

Resident finds deceased person on Keeping Road on Sumas Mountain

Canadian nurses’ unions warn national standards for coronavirus protection too low

President says safety protocols nationwide are inadequate compared to those in Ontario and other countries

Government to evacuate Canadians from quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship

15 Canadians aboard the ship have tested positive

Murder of sex worker exposes Canada’s hypocrisy on prostitution: advocate

A 2014 law made purchasing sex or benefiting from the selling of sex illegal

Wet’suwet’en return to northern B.C. forest road pipeline workers move through: First Nation

Opponents of a pipeline who support the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have reoccupied camps at centre of arrests

Most Read