Registration opens for BC Superweek cycling series

Registration has opened for this summer’s BC Superweek cycling series – which includes the Tour de White Rock.

Organizers made the announcement last week, inviting pro and amateur cyclists alike to sign up for the series, which is to run July 5-14. Superweek includes the Tour De Delta, New West Grand Prix, Gastown Grand Prix, Giro di Burnaby, PoCo Grand Prix and the White Rock event, which will cap the week on July 13-14.

“Year over year, BC Superweek continues to grow and is now one of the most recognized professional road race series in the world,” said series director Mark Ernsting.

BC Superweek features seven criteriums and two road races, one of which is UCI-sanctioned for both men and women. More than $140,000 in prize money and crowd primes is up for grabs during the week, while a crowd of more than 20,000 are expected for the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix’s historic 46th anniversary on July 10.

The Tour de White Rock – which begins with a criterium race in uptown White Rock on Saturday and wraps with a Sunday morning road race – is also one of the most popular events of the week, with fans lining Marine Drive and other parts of the city to take in the action.

Last year’s road race winners were Brendan Rhim and Allison Jackson.

For more information, or to register, visit www.bcsuperweek.ca



