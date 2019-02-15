Registration open for spring flag football

Fancy a little football this spring?

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans football association is currently accepting registration for its spring flag football season – and the deadline to sign up is Feb. 24. Last year, players from nearly 200 families signed up to play, and organizers are expecting an even bigger turnout this year.

Boys and girls from under-10 to U19 levels are invited to join, and coaches are also needed.

Groups of players – a maximum of 12 – can sign up as a team, either all-boys, all-girls or mixed.

Games are held on Saturdays beginning April 20, and the season runs until the provincial championships, which are set for June 7-9 in Kelowna.

A pre-season coaches training meeting is scheduled for March 9.

For more information, visit www.letsgotitans.com

– Nick Greenizan