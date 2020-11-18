Praise Aniamaka, a Cloverdale resident and Grade 12 student at Pacific Academy in Surrey, leaps over fellow track athletes with the Vancouver Thunderbirds club. (submitted photo)

Praise Aniamaka, a Cloverdale resident and Grade 12 student at Pacific Academy in Surrey, leaps over fellow track athletes with the Vancouver Thunderbirds club. (submitted photo)

TRACK AND FIELD

Record-setting Surrey athlete triple-jumps his way onto Purdue track team

Indiana university-bound Praise Aniamaka ‘was highly recruited and is an excellent student’

As Canada’s top junior triple-jumper, Praise Aniamaka is set to make the leap to NCAA-level competition with Purdue University’s track team.

The Surrey athlete, 17, has been recruited by the Indiana-based Boilermakers program, for training and studies starting next fall for the current Grade 12 student at Pacific Academy.

Aniamaka, who lives with his family in Cloverdale, has excelled with the Vancouver Thunderbirds club in recent years, and is as much of a standout in the classroom as on the track.

At Purdue’s West Lafayette campus, he intends to major in integrated business and engineering, for a future career as a financial advisor or project manager.

“Praise is the No. 1 junior triple jumper in Canada,” notes Purdue track coach Norbert Elliott in an announcement posted to purduesports.com. “He was highly recruited and is an excellent student. He chose Purdue because of our strong engineering program and the recent triple jump success that we’ve had with Jah Strange and Tamar Greene, both recent NCAA Championships qualifiers. Praise exhibits all the raw tools necessary to be a really good triple jumper, and we are excited to have him come to Purdue.”

Coached by Iuliana Kroeger with the Thunderbirds, the 2003-born Aniamaka holds the U-18 Canadian indoor triple jump record, with a mark of 15 metres set last February, and is a three-time provincial champion in the triple jump. He’s also a three-time provincial runner-up in the 300-metre hurdles.

Kroeger first saw Aniamaka on the track during a school meet seven years ago, in her role as a volunteer track coach at Pacific Academy, and recruited him to the Thunderbirds.

“He wasn’t the best when we got him, the first couple of years, but he worked very hard and improved and became national champion,” Kroeger said.

“We started with training him in the fundamentals, in events like hurdles, long jump, pentathlon, all those events, and he jumped more than a metre longer than others when he first did triple jump,” she recalled.

“I was very happy to have him and I’m proud of him,” Kroeger added. “He was obviously a talented athlete and his strength is hard work, commitment and dedication.”

(Story continues below)

Ranked 15th in the world as a triple-jumper in his age group, and first in Canada, Aniamaka has trained on the track at North Surrey Secondary with other Surrey-area athletes of the Thunderbirds club.

Last May Aniamaka was named BC School Sport’s Subway Athlete of the Week for the South Fraser Valley, according to a post on thunderbirdstrack.org.

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t allowed Aniamaka to tour the Purdue campus yet, and scrubbed training and competition opportunities this year.

Still, he’s motivated to get to the next level in the triple jump event.

“I just really like trying to be the best I can be, and it’s a real test of physical ability, with the sprint and jump,” Aniamaka said. “I like pushing myself.”

With an eye on the Olympics one day, Aniamaka’s more immediate goal is to compete at the junior world track championships as a member of Team Canada.

“He still has lots to learn, he’s very young for this event, and hopefully he will one day represent Canada,” Kroeger said.

Aniamaka says he choose Purdue because he’s confident the university is “more than capable of supporting me to reach both my athletic and academic goals.

“The coaches here have the athletes’ best interest in mind and are as passionate about the sport as I am. Academically, Purdue speaks for itself, as it nears the top of the ranking year after year. All that being said, I know Purdue will equip me to be the best I can be in every area of life.”

Aniamaka’s parents are Precious and Jasper, and his two siblings include younger brother Divine, also a Pacific Academy student who trains with the Thunderbirds track club.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

College sportsTrack and field

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Playing ball with the boys has taught me rewards await those who overcome
Next story
Free registration for youngest players with new Cloverdale soccer club

Just Posted

Councillor Linda Annis (centre) gives a toy to Cheryl White and Scott Wheatley Dec. 8, 2019, at Elements Casino during the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural toy drive. For its second annual toy drive this year, the Chamber has partnered with the Cloverdale BIA. They will be collecting toys from Nov. 23 to Dec. 11. (Photo: submitted)
Cloverdale business groups launch toy drive

Cloverdale’s Chamber and BIA to collect toys for charity

Annie Christiaens (right) and her décor team gussy up a Christmas tree as part of the Museum of Surrey’s inaugural Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival in 2019. The second annual tree-decorating fest runs Dec. 1 to 18. (Photo courtesy Museum of Surrey)
Xmas tree fest back at Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

Annual Christmas craft market goes virtual

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)
Surrey Police Board to address expenditures-to-date for policing transition this Friday

Board also expected to set a $500,000 ‘spending authority’ for yet-to-be-revealed chief constable

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital. (File photo)
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Health authority says there was ‘evidence of transmission’ in medicine unit

Image posted to the website cloverdalesoccer.com.
Free registration for youngest players with new Cloverdale soccer club

Cloverdale United FC is active on Twitter, with a website ‘coming soon’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

Most Read